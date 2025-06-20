NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 19:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

The Pocono Raceway will host the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, this weekend. The race at Pocono Raceway kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5-miles, the Pocono Raceway is the only tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the track is one of the longest oval tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will feature 38 drivers. Much like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 21, at 10 am ET, followed by qualifying at 11:05 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event.

Haas Factory Team driver Cole Custer is the defending winner of the event. However, he hasn’t entered this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Dawson Cram - 42.200
  2. Carson Ware - 37.900
  3. Logan Bearden - 33.900
  4. Chase Elliott - 33.200
  5. Brennan Poole - 32.900
  6. Parker Retzlaff - 32.300
  7. Jeremy Clements - 31.800
  8. Ryan Ellis - 31.100
  9. Josh Bilicki - 30.300
  10. Kyle Sieg - 28.600
  11. Mason Massey - 28.400
  12. Garrett Smithley - 27.300
  13. Blaine Perkins - 27.300
  14. Nick Sanchez - 26.500
  15. Leland Honeyman Jr - 25.000
  16. Ryan Sieg - 24.500
  17. Justin Allgaier - 24.100
  18. Kris Wright - 21.800
  19. Anthony Alfredo - 21.600
Group B: Driver - Metric Score

  1. Brandon Jones - 20.500
  2. Josh Williams - 20.000
  3. Matt DiBenedetto - 18.700
  4. Patrick Emerling - 18.600
  5. Sam Mayer - 17.000
  6. Carson Kvapil - 16.000
  7. Daniel Dye - 14.200
  8. Jesse Love - 14.100
  9. Dean Thompson - 13.800
  10. Justin Bonsignore - 12.200
  11. William Sawalich - 11.400
  12. Harrison Burton - 9.900
  13. Sheldon Creed - 9.800
  14. Jeb Burton - 8.900
  15. Sammy Smith - 8.800
  16. Christian Eckes - 8.500
  17. Taylor Gray - 5.300
  18. Connor Zilisch - 4.700
  19. Austin Hill - 2.700

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday live on CW and MRN.

