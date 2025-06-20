NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

The Pocono Raceway will host the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, this weekend. The race at Pocono Raceway kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.
At 2.5-miles, the Pocono Raceway is the only tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the track is one of the longest oval tracks on the schedule.
The 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will feature 38 drivers. Much like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 21, at 10 am ET, followed by qualifying at 11:05 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event.
Haas Factory Team driver Cole Custer is the defending winner of the event. However, he hasn’t entered this year’s event.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Dawson Cram - 42.200
- Carson Ware - 37.900
- Logan Bearden - 33.900
- Chase Elliott - 33.200
- Brennan Poole - 32.900
- Parker Retzlaff - 32.300
- Jeremy Clements - 31.800
- Ryan Ellis - 31.100
- Josh Bilicki - 30.300
- Kyle Sieg - 28.600
- Mason Massey - 28.400
- Garrett Smithley - 27.300
- Blaine Perkins - 27.300
- Nick Sanchez - 26.500
- Leland Honeyman Jr - 25.000
- Ryan Sieg - 24.500
- Justin Allgaier - 24.100
- Kris Wright - 21.800
- Anthony Alfredo - 21.600
Group B: Driver - Metric Score
- Brandon Jones - 20.500
- Josh Williams - 20.000
- Matt DiBenedetto - 18.700
- Patrick Emerling - 18.600
- Sam Mayer - 17.000
- Carson Kvapil - 16.000
- Daniel Dye - 14.200
- Jesse Love - 14.100
- Dean Thompson - 13.800
- Justin Bonsignore - 12.200
- William Sawalich - 11.400
- Harrison Burton - 9.900
- Sheldon Creed - 9.800
- Jeb Burton - 8.900
- Sammy Smith - 8.800
- Christian Eckes - 8.500
- Taylor Gray - 5.300
- Connor Zilisch - 4.700
- Austin Hill - 2.700
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday live on CW and MRN.
