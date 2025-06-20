NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway

The Pocono Raceway will host the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, this weekend. The race at Pocono Raceway kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 21, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5-miles, the Pocono Raceway is the only tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the track is one of the longest oval tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will feature 38 drivers. Much like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 21, at 10 am ET, followed by qualifying at 11:05 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event.

Haas Factory Team driver Cole Custer is the defending winner of the event. However, he hasn’t entered this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Explore the Pocono Mountains 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Dawson Cram - 42.200 Carson Ware - 37.900 Logan Bearden - 33.900 Chase Elliott - 33.200 Brennan Poole - 32.900 Parker Retzlaff - 32.300 Jeremy Clements - 31.800 Ryan Ellis - 31.100 Josh Bilicki - 30.300 Kyle Sieg - 28.600 Mason Massey - 28.400 Garrett Smithley - 27.300 Blaine Perkins - 27.300 Nick Sanchez - 26.500 Leland Honeyman Jr - 25.000 Ryan Sieg - 24.500 Justin Allgaier - 24.100 Kris Wright - 21.800 Anthony Alfredo - 21.600

Group B: Driver - Metric Score

Brandon Jones - 20.500 Josh Williams - 20.000 Matt DiBenedetto - 18.700 Patrick Emerling - 18.600 Sam Mayer - 17.000 Carson Kvapil - 16.000 Daniel Dye - 14.200 Jesse Love - 14.100 Dean Thompson - 13.800 Justin Bonsignore - 12.200 William Sawalich - 11.400 Harrison Burton - 9.900 Sheldon Creed - 9.800 Jeb Burton - 8.900 Sammy Smith - 8.800 Christian Eckes - 8.500 Taylor Gray - 5.300 Connor Zilisch - 4.700 Austin Hill - 2.700

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday live on CW and MRN.

