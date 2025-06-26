NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

The EchoPark Speedway will host the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Focused Health 250, this weekend. The race at EchoPark Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and it is anticipated to be a 251.02-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.54 miles, the EchoPark Speedway is the tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track is one of the intermediate tracks on the schedule.
The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there’s no practice session, and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 27, at 3 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 163-lap main event.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his victory.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Jordan Anderson Racing driver Katherine Legge running the first lap and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Katherine Legge - 40.400
- Patrick Staropoli - 40.100
- Kris Wright - 36.100
- Joey Gase - 35.800
- Ryan Ellis - 31.100
- Aric Almirola - 30.200
- Mason Maggio - 29.700
- Nick Lietz - 29.100
- Garrett Smithley - 28.700
- Blaine Perkins - 28.700
- Sheldon Creed - 28.200
- Daniel Dye - 27.100
- Leland Honeyman - 26.700
- Kyle Sieg - 26.500
- CJ McLaughlin - 25.400
- Austin Hill - 25.400
- Nick Sanchez - 24.400
- Mason Massey - 23.600
- Parker Retzlaff - 23.200
- William Sawalich - 21.900
- Matt DiBenedetto - 20.800
- Dean Thompson - 17.600
- Brennan Poole - 17.500
- Josh Williams - 16.500
- Anthony Alfredo - 16.000
- Jeremy Clements - 15.000
- Brandon Jones - 15.000
- Harrison Burton - 14.300
- Jeb Burton - 10.400
- Taylor Gray - 10.200
- Sammy Smith - 7.400
- Justin Allgaier - 7.300
- Christian Eckes - 7.200
- Ryan Sieg - 6.800
- Carson Kvapil - 6.300
- Sam Mayer - 6.100
- Jesse Love - 2.900
- Connor Zilisch - 1.300
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 on Friday live on CW and PRN.
