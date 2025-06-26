NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 26, 2025 19:02 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The EchoPark Speedway will host the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Focused Health 250, this weekend. The race at EchoPark Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and it is anticipated to be a 251.02-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.54 miles, the EchoPark Speedway is the tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track is one of the intermediate tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there’s no practice session, and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 27, at 3 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 163-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his victory.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Jordan Anderson Racing driver Katherine Legge running the first lap and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Katherine Legge - 40.400
  2. Patrick Staropoli - 40.100
  3. Kris Wright - 36.100
  4. Joey Gase - 35.800
  5. Ryan Ellis - 31.100
  6. Aric Almirola - 30.200
  7. Mason Maggio - 29.700
  8. Nick Lietz - 29.100
  9. Garrett Smithley - 28.700
  10. Blaine Perkins - 28.700
  11. Sheldon Creed - 28.200
  12. Daniel Dye - 27.100
  13. Leland Honeyman - 26.700
  14. Kyle Sieg - 26.500
  15. CJ McLaughlin - 25.400
  16. Austin Hill - 25.400
  17. Nick Sanchez - 24.400
  18. Mason Massey - 23.600
  19. Parker Retzlaff - 23.200
  20. William Sawalich - 21.900
  21. Matt DiBenedetto - 20.800
  22. Dean Thompson - 17.600
  23. Brennan Poole - 17.500
  24. Josh Williams - 16.500
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 16.000
  26. Jeremy Clements - 15.000
  27. Brandon Jones - 15.000
  28. Harrison Burton - 14.300
  29. Jeb Burton - 10.400
  30. Taylor Gray - 10.200
  31. Sammy Smith - 7.400
  32. Justin Allgaier - 7.300
  33. Christian Eckes - 7.200
  34. Ryan Sieg - 6.800
  35. Carson Kvapil - 6.300
  36. Sam Mayer - 6.100
  37. Jesse Love - 2.900
  38. Connor Zilisch - 1.300

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 on Friday live on CW and PRN.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

