NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

The EchoPark Speedway will host the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Focused Health 250, this weekend. The race at EchoPark Speedway kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, and it is anticipated to be a 251.02-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.54 miles, the EchoPark Speedway is the tri-oval racetrack on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track is one of the intermediate tracks on the schedule.

The 2025 Focused Health 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, there’s no practice session, and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 27, at 3 pm ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 163-lap main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his victory.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Focused Health 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Jordan Anderson Racing driver Katherine Legge running the first lap and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 Focused Health 250:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Katherine Legge - 40.400 Patrick Staropoli - 40.100 Kris Wright - 36.100 Joey Gase - 35.800 Ryan Ellis - 31.100 Aric Almirola - 30.200 Mason Maggio - 29.700 Nick Lietz - 29.100 Garrett Smithley - 28.700 Blaine Perkins - 28.700 Sheldon Creed - 28.200 Daniel Dye - 27.100 Leland Honeyman - 26.700 Kyle Sieg - 26.500 CJ McLaughlin - 25.400 Austin Hill - 25.400 Nick Sanchez - 24.400 Mason Massey - 23.600 Parker Retzlaff - 23.200 William Sawalich - 21.900 Matt DiBenedetto - 20.800 Dean Thompson - 17.600 Brennan Poole - 17.500 Josh Williams - 16.500 Anthony Alfredo - 16.000 Jeremy Clements - 15.000 Brandon Jones - 15.000 Harrison Burton - 14.300 Jeb Burton - 10.400 Taylor Gray - 10.200 Sammy Smith - 7.400 Justin Allgaier - 7.300 Christian Eckes - 7.200 Ryan Sieg - 6.800 Carson Kvapil - 6.300 Sam Mayer - 6.100 Jesse Love - 2.900 Connor Zilisch - 1.300

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 on Friday live on CW and PRN.

