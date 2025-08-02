NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

This weekend, the Iowa Speedway will host the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the HyVee Perks 250. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2, and it is anticipated to be a 218.75-mile action-packed contest.At 0.875 miles, the Iowa Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Newton, Iowa, it is the oval on the schedule.The 2025 HyVee Perks 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 2, at 11 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the Iowa Xfinity race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins in Iowa.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 HyVee Perks 250Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Cup Series regular Ross Chastain leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Brennan Poole leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 9 Ross ChastainNo. 07 Patrick EmerlingNo. 74 Dawson CramNo. 35 Tyler TomassiNo. 53 Joey GaseNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsNo. 19 Justin BonsignoreNo. 70 Thomas AnnunziataNo. 48 Nick SanchezNo. 45 Mason MasseyNo. 7 Justin AllgaierNo. 21 Austin DillonNo. 20 Brandon JonesNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 1 Carson KvapilNo. 91 Josh BilickiNo. 11 Carson HocevarGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 44 Brennan PooleNo. 28 Kyle SiegNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 25 Harrison BurtonNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 00 Sheldon CreedNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 10 Daniel DyeNo. 18 William SawalichNo. 17 Corey DayNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 2 Jesse LoveNo. 8 Sammy SmithNo. 54 Taylor GrayNo. 41 Sam MayerNo. 88 Connor ZilischFans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.