NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 14:35 GMT
AUTO: OCT 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa (Source: Getty Images)

This weekend, the Iowa Speedway will host the 22nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the HyVee Perks 250. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2, and it is anticipated to be a 218.75-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.875 miles, the Iowa Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Newton, Iowa, it is the oval on the schedule.

The 2025 HyVee Perks 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 2, at 11 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-lap main event.

Trending

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer is the defending winner of the Iowa Xfinity race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins in Iowa.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 HyVee Perks 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Cup Series regular Ross Chastain leading Group A and Alpha Prime Racing driver Brennan Poole leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 9 Ross Chastain
  2. No. 07 Patrick Emerling
  3. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  4. No. 35 Tyler Tomassi
  5. No. 53 Joey Gase
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  8. No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
  9. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  10. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  11. No. 45 Mason Massey
  12. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  13. No. 21 Austin Dillon
  14. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  15. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  16. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  17. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  18. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  19. No. 11 Carson Hocevar
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  2. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  3. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  4. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  5. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  6. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  7. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  8. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  9. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  10. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  11. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  12. No. 18 William Sawalich
  13. No. 17 Corey Day
  14. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  15. No. 2 Jesse Love
  16. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  17. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  18. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  19. No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
