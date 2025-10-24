NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Martinsville Speedway will host the 32nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25, and it is anticipated to be a 250-lap action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles, the Martinsville Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, it is the elimination race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.

The 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 25, at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET, determining the starting lineup for the 157.8-mile main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Martinsville playoff event. Almirola will look to defend his title this Saturday.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Martinsville playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Preston Pardus leading the Group A and RSS Racing driver Kyle Sieg leading the Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Preston Pardus - 42.800
  2. Patrick Staropoli - 39.800
  3. Corey Day - 35.000
  4. Austin Green - 33.800
  5. Jeremy Clements - 32.800
  6. Brenden Queen - 31.800
  7. Anthony Alfredo - 30.900
  8. Ryan Sieg - 29.300
  9. Ryan Ellis - 27.600
  10. Connor Mosack - 27.100
  11. William Sawalich - 26.400
  12. Dean Thompson - 25.400
  13. Taylor Gray - 25.300
  14. Takuma Koga - 24.600
  15. Myatt Snider - 24.400
  16. Daniel Dye - 23.200
  17. Mason Maggio - 22.000
  18. Josh Williams - 20.000
  19. Brennan Poole - 19.300
  20. Garrett Smithley - 18.900
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Kyle Sieg - 18.600
  2. Brad Perez - 17.300
  3. Nick Sanchez - 17.300
  4. Jeb Burton - 16.400
  5. Thomas Annunziata - 14.900
  6. Harrison Burton - 13.000
  7. Blaine Perkins - 12.600
  8. Parker Retzlaff - 12.100
  9. Christian Eckes - 7.000
  10. Sam Mayer - 28.700
  11. Sheldon Creed - 26.200
  12. Brandon Jones - 20.000
  13. Aric Almirola - 18.300
  14. Connor Zilisch - 16.400
  15. Sammy Smith - 9.300
  16. Jesse Love - 8.200
  17. Carson Kvapil - 4.100
  18. Justin Allgaier - 2.700
  19. Austin Hill - 1.600

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
