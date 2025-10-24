NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

This weekend, the Martinsville Speedway will host the 32nd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25, and it is anticipated to be a 250-lap action-packed contest.At 0.526 miles, the Martinsville Speedway is one of the shortest tracks on the schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, it is the elimination race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.The 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 25, at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET, determining the starting lineup for the 157.8-mile main event.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Martinsville playoff event. Almirola will look to defend his title this Saturday.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Martinsville playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Preston Pardus leading the Group A and RSS Racing driver Kyle Sieg leading the Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville:Group A: Driver – Metric ScorePreston Pardus - 42.800Patrick Staropoli - 39.800Corey Day - 35.000Austin Green - 33.800Jeremy Clements - 32.800Brenden Queen - 31.800Anthony Alfredo - 30.900Ryan Sieg - 29.300Ryan Ellis - 27.600Connor Mosack - 27.100William Sawalich - 26.400Dean Thompson - 25.400Taylor Gray - 25.300Takuma Koga - 24.600Myatt Snider - 24.400Daniel Dye - 23.200Mason Maggio - 22.000Josh Williams - 20.000Brennan Poole - 19.300Garrett Smithley - 18.900Group B: Driver – Metric ScoreKyle Sieg - 18.600Brad Perez - 17.300Nick Sanchez - 17.300Jeb Burton - 16.400Thomas Annunziata - 14.900Harrison Burton - 13.000Blaine Perkins - 12.600Parker Retzlaff - 12.100Christian Eckes - 7.000Sam Mayer - 28.700Sheldon Creed - 26.200Brandon Jones - 20.000Aric Almirola - 18.300Connor Zilisch - 16.400Sammy Smith - 9.300Jesse Love - 8.200Carson Kvapil - 4.100Justin Allgaier - 2.700Austin Hill - 1.600Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.