NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 27, 2025 14:05 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Kansas Speedway will host the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Kansas Lottery 300. The race kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 27, and it is anticipated to be a 200-lap action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles, the Kansas Speedway is one of the intermediate tracks on the schedule. Located in Kansas City, Kansas, it is the second playoff race of the 2025 season.

The 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 27, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 11:35 a.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 300-mile main event.

Trending

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Kansas playoff event. However, he hasn’t entered for this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bristol playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the AM Racing driver Kole Raz leading Group A and Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas:

Group A: Car no. – Metric Score

  1. No. 76 Kole Raz
  2. No. 35 Glen Reen
  3. No. 53 Joey Gase
  4. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  5. No. 07 Nick Leitz
  6. No. 32 Austin Green
  7. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  8. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  9. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  10. No. 24 Patrick Starpoli
  11. No. 45 Mason Massey
  12. No. 91 Josh Williams
  13. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  14. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  15. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  16. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  17. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  18. No. 11 Brenden Queen
  19. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  20. No. 17 Rajah Caruth
Group B: Car no. – Metric Score

  1. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  2. No. 18 William Sawalich
  3. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  4. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  5. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  6. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  7. No. 8 Sammy Smith (P)
  8. No. 2 Jesse Love (P)
  9. No. 21 Austin Hill (P)
  10. No. 54 Taylor Gray (P)
  11. No. 48 Nick Sanchez (P)
  12. No. 20 Brandon Jones (P)
  13. No. 25 Harrison Burton (P)
  14. No. 7 Justin Allgaier (P)
  15. No. 1 Carson Kvapil (P)
  16. No. 00 Sheldon Creed (P)
  17. No. 88 Connor Zilisch (P)
  18. No. 41 Sam Mayer (P)
  19. No. 19 Justin Bonsignore (P)

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

