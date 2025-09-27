NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

This weekend, the Kansas Speedway will host the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Kansas Lottery 300. The race kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 27, and it is anticipated to be a 200-lap action-packed contest.At 1.5 miles, the Kansas Speedway is one of the intermediate tracks on the schedule. Located in Kansas City, Kansas, it is the second playoff race of the 2025 season.The 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, September 27, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 11:35 a.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 300-mile main event.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Kansas playoff event. However, he hasn’t entered for this year’s event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Bristol playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the AM Racing driver Kole Raz leading Group A and Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas:Group A: Car no. – Metric ScoreNo. 76 Kole RazNo. 35 Glen ReenNo. 53 Joey GaseNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 07 Nick LeitzNo. 32 Austin GreenNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsNo. 70 Leland HoneymanNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 24 Patrick StarpoliNo. 45 Mason MasseyNo. 91 Josh WilliamsNo. 10 Daniel DyeNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 28 Kyle SiegNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 11 Brenden QueenNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 17 Rajah CaruthGroup B: Car no. – Metric ScoreNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 18 William SawalichNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 44 Brennan PooleNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 8 Sammy Smith (P)No. 2 Jesse Love (P)No. 21 Austin Hill (P)No. 54 Taylor Gray (P)No. 48 Nick Sanchez (P)No. 20 Brandon Jones (P)No. 25 Harrison Burton (P)No. 7 Justin Allgaier (P)No. 1 Carson Kvapil (P)No. 00 Sheldon Creed (P)No. 88 Connor Zilisch (P)No. 41 Sam Mayer (P)No. 19 Justin Bonsignore (P)Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.