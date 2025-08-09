NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 13:57 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Watkins Glen International will host the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Mission 200 at The Glen. The race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 9, and it is anticipated to be an 82-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.45 miles, the Watkins Glen International is one of the road courses on the schedule. Located in Watkins Glen, New York, it is the fifth road course event on the schedule.

The 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 9, at 9:30 am ET. It will be followed by qualifying at 10:35 am ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 201.22-mile main event.

Ad
Trending

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch is the defending winner of the Watkins Glen Xfinity race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins in New York.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on his official X handle.

Ad
Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the part-time Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 24 Kaz Grala
  2. No. 32 Austin Green
  3. No. 45 Stefan Parsons
  4. No. 35 Glen Reen
  5. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  6. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  7. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  8. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  9. No. 07 Preston PArdus
  10. No. 53 Austin J. Hill
  11. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  12. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  13. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  14. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  15. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  16. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  17. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  18. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  19. No. 44 Brennan Poole
Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  2. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  3. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  4. No. 54 Taylor Grray
  5. No. 18 William Sawalich
  6. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  7. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  8. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  9. No. 19 Riley Herbst
  10. No. 21 Austin Hill
  11. No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen
  12. No. 11 Michael McDowell
  13. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  14. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  15. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  16. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  17. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  18. No. 2 Jesse Love
  19. No. 41 Sam Mayer

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications