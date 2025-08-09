NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

This weekend, the Watkins Glen International will host the 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Mission 200 at The Glen. The race kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 9, and it is anticipated to be an 82-lap action-packed contest.At 2.45 miles, the Watkins Glen International is one of the road courses on the schedule. Located in Watkins Glen, New York, it is the fifth road course event on the schedule.The 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 9, at 9:30 am ET. It will be followed by qualifying at 10:35 am ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 201.22-mile main event.JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch is the defending winner of the Watkins Glen Xfinity race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins in New York.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Mission 200 at The GlenRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the part-time Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 24 Kaz GralaNo. 32 Austin GreenNo. 45 Stefan ParsonsNo. 35 Glen ReenNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 70 Thomas AnnunziataNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 10 Daniel DyeNo. 07 Preston PArdusNo. 53 Austin J. HillNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 91 Josh BilickiNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 28 Kyle SiegNo. 44 Brennan PooleGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 20 Brandon JonesNo. 48 Nick SanchezNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 54 Taylor GrrayNo. 18 William SawalichNo. 8 Sammy SmithNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 7 Justin AllgaierNo. 19 Riley HerbstNo. 21 Austin HillNo. 9 Shane van GisbergenNo. 11 Michael McDowellNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 1 Carson KvapilNo. 00 Sheldon CreedNo. 25 Harrison BurtonNo. 88 Connor ZilischNo. 2 Jesse LoveNo. 41 Sam MayerFans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.