NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

This weekend, the Portland International Raceway will host the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pacific Office Automation 147. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30, and it is anticipated to be a 75-lap action-packed contest.At 1.967 miles, the Portland International Raceway is one of the road courses on the schedule. Located in Portland, Oregon, it is the final leg race of the 2025 regular season.The 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature a grid of 37 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 147.525-mile main event.Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner of the Darlington Xfinity playoff race. However, SVG hasn’t entered this year’s event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Portland raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Sam Hunt Racing driver Alon Day leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Darlington:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 24 Alon DayNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 45 Vincente SalasNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 32 Austin GreenNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 10 Daniel DyeNo. 70 Thomas AnnunziataNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 28 Joey HandNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 53 Kyle SiegNo. 54 Taylor GrayNo. 35 Takuma KogaNo. 91 Josh WilliamsNo. 19 Jack PerkinsNo. 48 Nick SanchezNo. 11 Will BrownGroup B: Car No. - DriverNo. 21 Austin HillNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 07 Alex LabbeNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 18 William SawalichNo. 00 Sheldon CreedNo. 25 Harrison BurtonNo. 44 Brennan PooleNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 1 Carson KvapilNo. 20 Brandon JonesNo. 41 Sam MayerNo. 2 Jesse LoveNo. 8 Sammy SmithNo. 7 Justin AllgaierNo. 88 Connor ZilischFans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.