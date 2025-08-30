NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 16:34 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Source: Imagn
This weekend, the Portland International Raceway will host the 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pacific Office Automation 147. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30, and it is anticipated to be a 75-lap action-packed contest.

At 1.967 miles, the Portland International Raceway is one of the road courses on the schedule. Located in Portland, Oregon, it is the final leg race of the 2025 regular season.

The 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature a grid of 37 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, August 30, at 3 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 147.525-mile main event.

Trending

Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner of the Darlington Xfinity playoff race. However, SVG hasn’t entered this year’s event.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Portland race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the Sam Hunt Racing driver Alon Day leading Group A and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill leading Group B. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Darlington:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 24 Alon Day
  2. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  3. No. 45 Vincente Salas
  4. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  5. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  6. No. 32 Austin Green
  7. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  8. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  9. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  10. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  11. No. 28 Joey Hand
  12. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  13. No. 53 Kyle Sieg
  14. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  15. No. 35 Takuma Koga
  16. No. 91 Josh Williams
  17. No. 19 Jack Perkins
  18. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  19. No. 11 Will Brown
Group B: Car No. - Driver

  1. No. 21 Austin Hill
  2. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  3. No. 07 Alex Labbe
  4. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  5. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  6. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  7. No. 18 William Sawalich
  8. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  9. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  10. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  11. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  12. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  13. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  14. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  15. No. 2 Jesse Love
  16. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  17. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  18. No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

