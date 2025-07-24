NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pennzoil 250. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.At 2.5 miles, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the longest tracks on the schedule. Located in Speedway, Indiana, it is the oval on the schedule.The 2025 Pennzoil 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 25, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event.NASCAR Cup Series regular Riley Herbst is the defending winner of the Indianapolis Xfinity race.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pennzoil 250Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 250 at IMS:Group A: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 74 Dawson CramNo. 35 David StarrNo. 53 Joey GaseNo. 14 Garrett SmithleyNo. 28 Kyle SiegNo. 91 Josh BilickiNo. 07 Logan BeardenNo. 71 Ryan EllisNo. 31 Blaine PerkinsNo. 45 Mason MasseyNo. 48 Nick SanchezNo. 70 Leland HoneymanNo. 32 Katherine LeggeNo. 11 Josh WilliamsNo. 51 Jeremy ClementsNo. 44 Brennan PooleNo. 42 Anthony AlfredoNo. 4 Parker RetzlaffNo. 10 Daniel DyeGroup B: Driver – Metric ScoreNo. 8 Sammy SmithNo. 27 Jeb BurtonNo. 17 Kyle LarsonNo. 99 Matt DiBenedettoNo. 26 Dean ThompsonNo. 1 Carson KvapilNo. 16 Christian EckesNo. 25 Harrison BurtonNo. 21 Austin HillNo. 41 Sam MayerNo. 39 Ryan SiegNo. 00 Sheldon CreedNo. 54 Taylor GrayNo. 2 Jesse LoveNo. 19 Aric AlmirolaNo. 20 Brandon JonesNo. 7 Justin AllgaierNo. 88 Connor ZilischFans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on IMS Radio.