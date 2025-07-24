NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:49 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pennzoil 250. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26, and it is anticipated to be a 250-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the longest tracks on the schedule. Located in Speedway, Indiana, it is the oval on the schedule.

The 2025 Pennzoil 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 25, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 1 pm ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 100-lap main event.

Trending

NASCAR Cup Series regular Riley Herbst is the defending winner of the Indianapolis Xfinity race.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pennzoil 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Mike Harmon Racing driver Dawson Cram leading Group A and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 Pennzoil 250 at IMS:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  2. No. 35 David Starr
  3. No. 53 Joey Gase
  4. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  5. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  6. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  7. No. 07 Logan Bearden
  8. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  9. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  10. No. 45 Mason Massey
  11. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  12. No. 70 Leland Honeyman
  13. No. 32 Katherine Legge
  14. No. 11 Josh Williams
  15. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  16. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  17. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  18. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  19. No. 10 Daniel Dye
Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  2. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  3. No. 17 Kyle Larson
  4. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  5. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  6. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  7. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  8. No. 25 Harrison Burton
  9. No. 21 Austin Hill
  10. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  11. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  12. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  13. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  14. No. 2 Jesse Love
  15. No. 19 Aric Almirola
  16. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  17. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
  18. No. 88 Connor Zilisch

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on IMS Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
