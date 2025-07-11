NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

This weekend, the Sonoma Raceway will host the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250. The race kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12, and it is anticipated to be a 157.21-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.99 miles, the Sonoma Raceway is one of the seven road courses on the schedule. Located in Sonoma, California, it is the fourth road course on the schedule.
The 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 will feature a grid of 39 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Friday, July 11, at 4 p.m. ET and 5:05 p.m. ET, respectively, on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 79-lap main event.
Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner of the Sonoma race and will look to defend his victory.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250
Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway on his official X handle.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Joe Gase Motorsports driver Sage Karam leading Group A and Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Dye leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 53 Sage Karam
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 35 Austin J. Hill
- No. 17 Corey Day
- No. 91 Josh Bilicki
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 45 Brad Perez
- No. 14 Connor Mosack
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 19 Riley Herbst
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 70 Will Rodgers
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 32 Austin Green
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier
- No. 07 Alex Labbe
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 9 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 live on CW and PRN.
