NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:10 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Source: Imagn)

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will host the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, The Chilango 150, this weekend. The race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14, and it is anticipated to be a 201.44-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.429-miles, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is second of the fifth road course racetracks on the schedule. Located in Mexico City, Mexico, the road course features 14 turns.

The 2025 The Chilango 150 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 13, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 10:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 80-lap main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who won last week’s Michigan race, will look to continue his momentum in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Mexico City race.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the SCCA Trans-Am TA2 Pro Am Series driver Austin Green leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 The Chilango 150:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Austin Green - 40.700
  2. #35 TBA - 40.400
  3. Ryan Ellis - 33.300
  4. Parker Retzlaff - 33.100
  5. Kris Wright - 31.900
  6. Daniel Dye - 31.700
  7. William Sawalich - 31.600
  8. Sage Karam - 30.700
  9. Christian Eckes - 30.500
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 29.900
  11. Blaine Perkins - 29.400
  12. Dean Thompson - 28.500
  13. Alex Labbe - 27.600
  14. Kyle Sieg - 27.200
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 27.200
  16. Josh Bilicki - 26.600
  17. Brad Perez - 26.400
  18. Christopher Bell - 24.700
  19. Andres Perez - 24.700
  20. Thomas Annunziata - 23.900

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Taylor Gray - 22.300
  2. Jeremy Clements - 18.900
  3. Ryan Sieg - 18.600
  4. Josh Williams - 18.500
  5. Brennan Poole - 16.900
  6. Daniel Suarez - 14.300
  7. Nick Sanchez - 14.300
  8. Jeb Burton - 14.100
  9. Harrison Burton - 12.600
  10. Brandon Jones - 12.100
  11. Carson Kvapil - 9.000
  12. Sammy Smith - 8.800
  13. Jesse Love - 7.100
  14. Ty Gibbs - 6.300
  15. Austin Hill - 5.500
  16. Sheldon Creed - 5.200
  17. Sam Mayer - 3.000
  18. Connor Zilisch - 2.600
  19. Justin Allgaier - 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday live on CW and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
