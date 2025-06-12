NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will host the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, The Chilango 150, this weekend. The race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14, and it is anticipated to be a 201.44-mile action-packed contest.

At 2.429-miles, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is second of the fifth road course racetracks on the schedule. Located in Mexico City, Mexico, the road course features 14 turns.

The 2025 The Chilango 150 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 13, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 10:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 80-lap main event.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who won last week’s Michigan race, will look to continue his momentum in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Mexico City race.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the SCCA Trans-Am TA2 Pro Am Series driver Austin Green leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 The Chilango 150:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Austin Green - 40.700 #35 TBA - 40.400 Ryan Ellis - 33.300 Parker Retzlaff - 33.100 Kris Wright - 31.900 Daniel Dye - 31.700 William Sawalich - 31.600 Sage Karam - 30.700 Christian Eckes - 30.500 Matt DiBenedetto - 29.900 Blaine Perkins - 29.400 Dean Thompson - 28.500 Alex Labbe - 27.600 Kyle Sieg - 27.200 Anthony Alfredo - 27.200 Josh Bilicki - 26.600 Brad Perez - 26.400 Christopher Bell - 24.700 Andres Perez - 24.700 Thomas Annunziata - 23.900

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Taylor Gray - 22.300 Jeremy Clements - 18.900 Ryan Sieg - 18.600 Josh Williams - 18.500 Brennan Poole - 16.900 Daniel Suarez - 14.300 Nick Sanchez - 14.300 Jeb Burton - 14.100 Harrison Burton - 12.600 Brandon Jones - 12.100 Carson Kvapil - 9.000 Sammy Smith - 8.800 Jesse Love - 7.100 Ty Gibbs - 6.300 Austin Hill - 5.500 Sheldon Creed - 5.200 Sam Mayer - 3.000 Connor Zilisch - 2.600 Justin Allgaier - 1.000

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday live on CW and MRN.

