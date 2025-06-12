NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will host the 15th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, The Chilango 150, this weekend. The race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 14, and it is anticipated to be a 201.44-mile action-packed contest.
At 2.429-miles, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is second of the fifth road course racetracks on the schedule. Located in Mexico City, Mexico, the road course features 14 turns.
The 2025 The Chilango 150 will feature 38 out of 39 drivers. Like every other NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the practice session will open this racing weekend on Friday, June 13, at 2:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, June 14, at 10:30 am ET on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 80-lap main event.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier, who won last week’s Michigan race, will look to continue his momentum in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Mexico City race.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the SCCA Trans-Am TA2 Pro Am Series driver Austin Green leading Group A and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray leading Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2025 The Chilango 150:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Austin Green - 40.700
- #35 TBA - 40.400
- Ryan Ellis - 33.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 33.100
- Kris Wright - 31.900
- Daniel Dye - 31.700
- William Sawalich - 31.600
- Sage Karam - 30.700
- Christian Eckes - 30.500
- Matt DiBenedetto - 29.900
- Blaine Perkins - 29.400
- Dean Thompson - 28.500
- Alex Labbe - 27.600
- Kyle Sieg - 27.200
- Anthony Alfredo - 27.200
- Josh Bilicki - 26.600
- Brad Perez - 26.400
- Christopher Bell - 24.700
- Andres Perez - 24.700
- Thomas Annunziata - 23.900
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Taylor Gray - 22.300
- Jeremy Clements - 18.900
- Ryan Sieg - 18.600
- Josh Williams - 18.500
- Brennan Poole - 16.900
- Daniel Suarez - 14.300
- Nick Sanchez - 14.300
- Jeb Burton - 14.100
- Harrison Burton - 12.600
- Brandon Jones - 12.100
- Carson Kvapil - 9.000
- Sammy Smith - 8.800
- Jesse Love - 7.100
- Ty Gibbs - 6.300
- Austin Hill - 5.500
- Sheldon Creed - 5.200
- Sam Mayer - 3.000
- Connor Zilisch - 2.600
- Justin Allgaier - 1.000
Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Saturday live on CW and MRN.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.