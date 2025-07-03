NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course

The Chicago Street Course will host the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, The Loop 110, this weekend. The race at Chicago Street Course kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 5, and it is anticipated to be a 110-mile action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.2 miles, the Chicago Street Course is the most popular track on the schedule. Located in Chicago, Illinois, the track is the only street course circuit on the schedule.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 The Loop 110 will feature a grid of 40 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice session and the qualifying race will open this racing weekend on Saturday, July 5, at 10:30 am ET and 11:30 am ET, respectively, on CW, which will determine the starting lineup for the 50-lap main event.

Shane van Gisbergen is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his victory.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 The Loop 110

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course on his official X handle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session kicks off with the Pardus Racing Inc. driver Preston Pardus leading Group A and the defending series champion Justin Allgaier leading Group B. Take a look at the full qualifying order for the 2025 The Loop 110:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Preston Pardus - 42.5 Shane van Gisbergen (i) - 39.8 Kaz Grala (i) - 35.9 Austin Green - 35.8 Parker Retzlaff # - 34.0 Josh Williams - 33.2 William Sawalich - 32.7 Sage Karam - 29.7 Josh Bilicki - 29.2 Kris Wright - 27.7 Anthony Alfredo - 27.2 Connor Mosack (i) - 26.6 Sheldon Creed - 26.3 Alex Labbe - 25.2 Ryan Sieg - 25.2 Sammy Smith - 25.2 TBA - 24.3 Blaine Perkins - 24.1 Brad Perez - 23.9 Ryan Ellis - 23.7

Ad

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Justin Allgaier - 22.0 Austin Hill - 19.4 Christian Eckes # - 18.1 Brennan Poole - 17.9 Thomas Annunziata - 17.7 Matt DiBenedetto - 17.7 Jeb Burton - 14.2 Kyle Sieg - 14.1 Harrison Burton - 13.6 Jeremy Clements - 13.3 Dean Thompson - 13.1 Brandon Jones - 12.2 Daniel Dye # - 10.7 Jack Perkins - 8.2 Taylor Gray # - 6.2 Jesse Love - 5.7 Nick Sanchez # - 4.3 Connor Zilisch # - 3.4 Carson Kavapil # - 3.2 Sam Mayer - 3.0

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 live on CW and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.