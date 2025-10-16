NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:27 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Talladega Superspeedway will host the 31st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the United Rentals 250. The race kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18, and it is anticipated to be a 94-lap action-packed contest.

Ad

At 2.66 miles, the Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the schedule. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, it is the second race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.

The 2025 United Rentals 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 250.04-mile main event.

JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith is the defending winner of the Talladega playoff event. However, Smith hasn’t entered for this year’s event.

Ad
Trending

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Talladega playoff race

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on his official X handle.

Ad

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Mike Harmon Racing driver Carson Ware running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola running the final lap. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 United Rentals 250 at Talladega:

Driver – Metric Score

  1. Carson Ware - 41.900
  2. Caesar Bacarella - 40.400
  3. Josh Williams - 36.100
  4. Joey Gase - 35.900
  5. Leland Honeyman - 35.900
  6. David Starr - 35.100
  7. Nick Leitz - 33.400
  8. Garrett Smithley - 33.200
  9. Jordan Anderson - 32.800
  10. Jeremy Clements - 32.100
  11. Ryan Ellis - 29.000
  12. Parker Retzlaff - 28.500
  13. Blaine Perkins - 27.300
  14. Mason Maggio - 25.100
  15. Dean Thompson - 24.700
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 24.600
  17. Brennan Poole - 23.800
  18. Kyle Sieg - 22.800
  19. Jeb Burton - 22.700
  20. Connor Mosack - 20.500
  21. Brenden Queen - 17.800
  22. Daniel Dye - 17.600
  23. Christian Eckes - 16.800
  24. William Sawalich - 13.800
  25. Harrison Burton - 13.700
  26. Ryan Sieg - 9.700
  27. Taylor Gray - 8.300
  28. Nick Sanchez - 6.800
  29. Sammy Smith - 17.600
  30. Carson Kvapil - 13.500
  31. Brandon Jones - 11.200
  32. Sheldon Creed - 10.100
  33. Austin Hill - 8.200
  34. Sam Mayer - 8.100
  35. Jesse Love - 5.700
  36. Justin Allgaier - 2.700
  37. Connor Zilisch - 1.700
  38. Aric Almirola - 1.600

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications