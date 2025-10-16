NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

This weekend, the Talladega Superspeedway will host the 31st race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the United Rentals 250. The race kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18, and it is anticipated to be a 94-lap action-packed contest.At 2.66 miles, the Talladega Superspeedway is the longest track on the schedule. Located in Lincoln, Alabama, it is the second race of the 2025 Round of 8 playoff season.The 2025 United Rentals 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Like all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Saturday, October 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET, determining the starting lineup for the 250.04-mile main event.JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith is the defending winner of the Talladega playoff event. However, Smith hasn’t entered for this year’s event.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Talladega playoff raceRenowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with Mike Harmon Racing driver Carson Ware running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Aric Almirola running the final lap. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 United Rentals 250 at Talladega:Driver – Metric ScoreCarson Ware - 41.900Caesar Bacarella - 40.400Josh Williams - 36.100Joey Gase - 35.900Leland Honeyman - 35.900David Starr - 35.100Nick Leitz - 33.400Garrett Smithley - 33.200Jordan Anderson - 32.800Jeremy Clements - 32.100Ryan Ellis - 29.000Parker Retzlaff - 28.500Blaine Perkins - 27.300Mason Maggio - 25.100Dean Thompson - 24.700Anthony Alfredo - 24.600Brennan Poole - 23.800Kyle Sieg - 22.800Jeb Burton - 22.700Connor Mosack - 20.500Brenden Queen - 17.800Daniel Dye - 17.600Christian Eckes - 16.800William Sawalich - 13.800Harrison Burton - 13.700Ryan Sieg - 9.700Taylor Gray - 8.300Nick Sanchez - 6.800Sammy Smith - 17.600Carson Kvapil - 13.500Brandon Jones - 11.200Sheldon Creed - 10.100Austin Hill - 8.200Sam Mayer - 8.100Jesse Love - 5.700Justin Allgaier - 2.700Connor Zilisch - 1.700Aric Almirola - 1.600Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.