NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

This weekend, the Daytona International Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Wawa 250. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22, and it is anticipated to be a 100-lap action-packed contest.At 2.5 miles, the Daytona International Speedway is one of the longest racetracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it is the final race of the 2025 regular season.The 2025 Wawa 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Unlike all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 22, at 3 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-mile main event.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending winner of the Daytona Xfinity Summer race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Wawa 250Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on his official X handle.The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the part-time Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker running the first lap and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch running the final one. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Wawa 250 at Daytona:Driver – Metric ScoreNatalie Decker - 42.2Caesar Bacarella - 40.1Garrett Smithley - 37.1Leland Honeyman - 35.8Patrick Emerling(i) - 33.1Matt DiBenedetto - 30.6Anthony Alfredo - 29.6Ryan Ellis - 29.3Kyle Sieg - 29.1Aric Almirola - 28.8Josh Bilicki - 28.5Sheldon Creed - 27.2Mason Maggio - 26.7Joey Gase - 25.1William Sawalich # - 25.1Blaine Perkins - 24.5Ryan Sieg - 24.1Justin Haley(i) - 23.8Josh Williams - 23.5Parker Retzlaff - 23.2Nick Sanchez # - 20.7Daniel Dy # - 17.3Jeremy Clements - 17.1Rajah Caruth(i) - 15.7Taylor Gray # - 15.6Jeb Burton - 15.4Brennan Poole - 14.4Dean Thompson - 14.2Jesse Love - 11Christian Eckes # - 10.4Harrison Burton - 10.3Brandon Jones - 8.7Carson Kvapil # - 5.3Justin Allgaier - 4.8Austin Hill - 4.3Sammy Smith - 4.2Sam Mayer - 2.3Connor Zilisch # - 1Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.