NASCAR 2025 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:02 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

This weekend, the Daytona International Speedway will host the 24th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Wawa 250. The race kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22, and it is anticipated to be a 100-lap action-packed contest.

At 2.5 miles, the Daytona International Speedway is one of the longest racetracks on the schedule. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it is the final race of the 2025 regular season.

The 2025 Wawa 250 will feature a grid of 38 drivers. Unlike all NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 22, at 3 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the 250-mile main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending winner of the Daytona Xfinity Summer race and will try to clinch back-to-back wins.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Wawa 250

Renowned NASCAR journalist and insider Bob Pockrass posted the qualifying order for Friday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on his official X handle.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session starts with the part-time Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker running the first lap and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch running the final one. Take a look at the complete qualifying order for the 2025 Wawa 250 at Daytona:

Driver – Metric Score

  1. Natalie Decker - 42.2
  2. Caesar Bacarella - 40.1
  3. Garrett Smithley - 37.1
  4. Leland Honeyman - 35.8
  5. Patrick Emerling(i) - 33.1
  6. Matt DiBenedetto - 30.6
  7. Anthony Alfredo - 29.6
  8. Ryan Ellis - 29.3
  9. Kyle Sieg - 29.1
  10. Aric Almirola - 28.8
  11. Josh Bilicki - 28.5
  12. Sheldon Creed - 27.2
  13. Mason Maggio - 26.7
  14. Joey Gase - 25.1
  15. William Sawalich # - 25.1
  16. Blaine Perkins - 24.5
  17. Ryan Sieg - 24.1
  18. Justin Haley(i) - 23.8
  19. Josh Williams - 23.5
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 23.2
  21. Nick Sanchez # - 20.7
  22. Daniel Dy # - 17.3
  23. Jeremy Clements - 17.1
  24. Rajah Caruth(i) - 15.7
  25. Taylor Gray # - 15.6
  26. Jeb Burton - 15.4
  27. Brennan Poole - 14.4
  28. Dean Thompson - 14.2
  29. Jesse Love - 11
  30. Christian Eckes # - 10.4
  31. Harrison Burton - 10.3
  32. Brandon Jones - 8.7
  33. Carson Kvapil # - 5.3
  34. Justin Allgaier - 4.8
  35. Austin Hill - 4.3
  36. Sammy Smith - 4.2
  37. Sam Mayer - 2.3
  38. Connor Zilisch # - 1

Fans can watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 live on CW and listen to the live broadcast on MRN.

