  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Nascar All Star Race
  • NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open 2025: Full entry list for Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open 2025: Full entry list for Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 14, 2025 16:37 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, for the All-Star Race this weekend after the AdventHealth 400.

Ad

The All-Star Race is the season’s 13th NASCAR Cup Series race and second exhibition event of the season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 18, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 156-mile race will kick off at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.625-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 48th annual Cup Series event hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway in the history of the series.

Twenty drivers are officially locked into the All-Star Race, while a total of 23 drivers will make it into the field for the main event. Eighteen drivers will battle for three spots in the main event through the 100-lap All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the All-Star Fan Vote winner will join Sunday night’s 23-driver field for the main event.

Ad

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at North Wilkesboro.

Ad

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race and finished with a total time of one hour, 19 minutes, and 57 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Kansas victories.

NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Open and All-Star Race full entry list

Here is the list of the 18 All-Star Open entries and 20 All-Star main event that will take part at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ad

NASCAR All-Star Open

  1. #4 - Noah Gragson
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #10 - Ty Dillon
  4. #15 - Cody Ware
  5. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #41 - Cole Custer
  11. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #60 - Ryan Preece
  15. #66 - Chad Finchum
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  18. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)

NASCAR All-Star Race

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #51 - Harrison Burton (i)
  20. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on FS1 from May 16 to 18. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications