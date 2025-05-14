NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open 2025: Full entry list for Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, for the All-Star Race this weekend after the AdventHealth 400.

The All-Star Race is the season’s 13th NASCAR Cup Series race and second exhibition event of the season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 18, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 156-mile race will kick off at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.625-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 48th annual Cup Series event hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway in the history of the series.

Twenty drivers are officially locked into the All-Star Race, while a total of 23 drivers will make it into the field for the main event. Eighteen drivers will battle for three spots in the main event through the 100-lap All-Star Open. The top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the All-Star Fan Vote winner will join Sunday night’s 23-driver field for the main event.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at North Wilkesboro.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race and finished with a total time of one hour, 19 minutes, and 57 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Kansas victories.

NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Open and All-Star Race full entry list

Here is the list of the 18 All-Star Open entries and 20 All-Star main event that will take part at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

NASCAR All-Star Open

#4 - Noah Gragson #7 - Justin Haley #10 - Ty Dillon #15 - Cody Ware #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Chad Finchum #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)

NASCAR All-Star Race

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Harrison Burton (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on FS1 from May 16 to 18. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

