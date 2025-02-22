NASCAR at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Ambetter Health 400

After a season-opening Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway Roval in Hampton, Georgia, for the Ambetter Health 400. The second race of the season will go live on FOX at 3 pm ET on Sunday, February 23.

Ad

The Atlanta Spring race will be contested on a 1.54-mile D-shaped oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 260 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.

Who is on pole for Ambetter Health 400?

In Saturday’s (February 22) Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 179.371 mph. It marked Blaney’s 12th pole of his career.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blaney’s teammate Austin Cindric will share the front row with him after a lap of 179.359 mph. Penske drivers are in the top four.

The pair will be followed by Josh Berry, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, and Todd Gilliland in the top five. Kyle Busch, Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defending winner of the event, Daniel Suarez, will start 29th on Sunday.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindrc #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Todd Gilliland #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Noah Gragson #60 - Ryan Preece #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #7 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #35 - Riley Herbst #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #01 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #11 - Denny Hamlin #78 - BJ McLeod #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 67th annual Ambetter Health 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"