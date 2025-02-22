NASCAR at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Ambetter Health 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 18:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Qualifying (Source: Getty Images)

After a season-opening Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway Roval in Hampton, Georgia, for the Ambetter Health 400. The second race of the season will go live on FOX at 3 pm ET on Sunday, February 23.

The Atlanta Spring race will be contested on a 1.54-mile D-shaped oval track. Thirty-nine drivers will compete over 260 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400.

Who is on pole for Ambetter Health 400?

In Saturday’s (February 22) Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 179.371 mph. It marked Blaney’s 12th pole of his career.

Blaney’s teammate Austin Cindric will share the front row with him after a lap of 179.359 mph. Penske drivers are in the top four.

The pair will be followed by Josh Berry, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, and Todd Gilliland in the top five. Kyle Busch, Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10.

The defending winner of the event, Daniel Suarez, will start 29th on Sunday.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #2 - Austin Cindrc
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #4 - Noah Gragson
  11. #60 - Ryan Preece
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #24 - William Byron
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #71 - Michael McDowell
  25. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #35 - Riley Herbst
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  37. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 67th annual Ambetter Health 400.

