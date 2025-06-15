  • home icon
NASCAR at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Viva Mexico 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:25 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 (Source: Getty Images)

After the FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, for the Viva Mexico 250. The 16th race of the season will go live on Prime at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

The Mexico City race will be contested on a 2.429-mile-long road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 100 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Autódromo. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Viva Mexico 250?

In Saturday’s (June 14) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 1:32:776 and a speed of 93.904 mph. It also marked the second pole of his career.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will share the front row with SVG after a lap of 93.839 mph.

The pair will be followed by Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell in the top five. Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, and Daniel Suárez complete the top 10.

2025 Viva Mexico 250 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #9 - Chase Elliott
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #7 - Justin Haley
  18. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  23. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #10 - Ty Dillon
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #20 - Christopher Bell
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #4 - Noah Gragson
  36. #11 - Ryan Truex (i)
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 live on Prime.

Edited by Yash Soni
