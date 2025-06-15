NASCAR at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Viva Mexico 250

After the FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, for the Viva Mexico 250. The 16th race of the season will go live on Prime at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

The Mexico City race will be contested on a 2.429-mile-long road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 100 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Autódromo. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 on X.

Who is on pole for the Viva Mexico 250?

In Saturday’s (June 14) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 1:32:776 and a speed of 93.904 mph. It also marked the second pole of his career.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will share the front row with SVG after a lap of 93.839 mph.

The pair will be followed by Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, and Michael McDowell in the top five. Kyle Larson, Todd Gilliland, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, and Daniel Suárez complete the top 10.

2025 Viva Mexico 250 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #60 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Todd Gilliland #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #22 - Joey Logano #99 - Daniel Suárez #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #7 - Justin Haley #12 - Ryan Blaney #19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #45 - Tyler Reddick #77 - Carson Hocevar #38 - Zane Smith #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Cole Custer #24 - William Byron #10 - Ty Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - Cody Ware #4 - Noah Gragson #11 - Ryan Truex (i) #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 live on Prime.

