NASCAR Basics: What is Grand Marshal in Stock Car Racing?

In NASCAR, the role of the Grand Marshal is to either give the command to start engines, wave the green flag, or present the trophy to the racewinner. Generally, this responsibility is taken care of by a public figure such as a political leader, celebrity, former NASCAR driver, or individual related to the sponsors.

These special figures are invited by the race organizers to add excitement to the race, even before it starts. The role of the Grand Marshal has been an important one in NASCAR, since the early days of the sport. To start a race with the iconic announcement, 'Drivers, start your engines,' has been a tradition in motorsport.

This season, legendary wrestler, actor, and entrepreneur Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was given the honor of being the Grand Marshal at the 'Great American Race', the Daytona 500 in February. His selection was a strategic move by the Daytona International Speedway to ramp up the energy and anticipation on the race day.

Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway, said:

“Nothing compares to the intensity and anticipation of that first command of the NASCAR season as we kick off the 66th running of the Daytona 500, and who better to say those four famous words than Dwayne Johnson.”

Here's a look at the post shared by Dwayne Johnson in February at the iconic speedway.

The difference between a Grand Marshal and an Honorary Starter/Pace Car Driver explained

There has been confusion about the role of a Grand Marshal and an Honorary Starter/Pace Car in NASCAR. For those new to motorsport, here's how to differentiate between these dignitaries.

A Grand Marshal is the one who leads the field in several ceremonial activities on race day. On the other hand, an Honorary Starter is a person who is selected to wave the green flag to start the race. Meanwhile, an Honorary Pace Car Driver is the one who drives the pace car and dictates the speed during the caution period.

Although waving the flag is also one of the roles of a Grand Marshal, it is handed over to the Honorary Starter in their presence.

Another major difference is that the role of the Starter/Pace Car Driver is generally offered to someone who has made a significant contribution to NASCAR or the racing community. Meanwhile, the Grand Marshal could be someone not associated with the sport altogether.