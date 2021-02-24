Why NASCAR needs to make more tweaks to the schedule

Should NASCAR consider making more changes to their schedule?

It's no secret that 2021 was going to be a big year for the sport of NASCAR and it has more than lived up to the hype. In fact, after 2 first-time winners in the first 2 races, and a plethora of smaller teams still in the hunt, it's evident that the sport's changes were a success.

With that being said however, what would stop NASCAR from going just a little bit further in tweaking their schedule? Not only would it likely result in a more level playing field for bigger and smaller teams, it would also create a way for younger drivers to take advantage of opportunities as well.

For example, what if instead of only doing 2 wild card races at the beggining of the season, they tacked on the Talladega Super Speedway? After that, what if NASCAR did 3 of the cookie cutter tracks they have scheduled, and come back to the Homestead-Miami Speedway a bit later?

The point here is to create an air of unpredictability in the results on any given weekend. Think about it! After only 2 weeks of the 2021 season, NASCAR has 2 first-time winners, a whole range of new title contenders, and a ratings pop for a road course race!

This is good for NASCAR from every point of view, and needs to be explored further. The possibilities are endless with this, and could result in the sport finally being able to build and maintain a stable audience.

At least this way, there is an even balance of wildcard races, and mile and a half tracks, which could also help NASCAR from a ratings standpoint. One example of this, is the 4 million people that tuned into the Daytona road course race, giving the sport a lot of momentum.

And what should NASCAR do when they have this kind of momentum? At the very least they need to follow up on it, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway just dosen't seem like the place to do it. Compare that to a possible thriller at the Talladega Super Speedway where the whole field has a chance to win, and you just can't beat it!

The idea driving these changes is that there would be an equal number of oppurutunities for the established teams and the lower funded teams. IT will also create a more level field between veteran drivers and less experienced drivers, making for a very interesting dynamic to watch unfold.

Keep in mind that Christopher Bell just won his first Cup Series race at Daytona, and Michael McDowell, Austin Dillion Cole Custer and Ryan Preece all sit within the top-16 at the moment. This is best for business. This is also more entertaining than previous schedules, it just needs to be given a few finishing touches.

Whether that finishing touch is NASCAR dedicating a whole month to Saturday night short track racing, a few more dirt track races, or more road courses, they need to find a way to break up the schedule. Finally, they would need to create a schedule that allows the entire field a chance at getting to the victory lane, which is severely diminished at mile and a half tracks.

Of course, there will always be those that feel NASCAR's approach of manufactured excitment will kill the sport, but fans of motorsports will come out in droves to watch this format.