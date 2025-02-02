NASCAR at Bowman Gray Stadium Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Cook Out Clash

After a three-month offseason, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is back at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the Cook Out Clash. NASCAR season’s first exhibition race, a non-points-paying race, will go live on FOX and MRN at 8 pm ET on Sunday, February 2.

The event will be contested on a 0.25-mile-oval track. A total of 23 drivers will compete over 200 laps to seal a chance at driving down victory lane and to earn a prize money of $3,002,500 on Sunday. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Cook Out Clash.

Who is on pole for the NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott has won the pole for Sunday night’s Cook Out Clash to lead the field to green at Bowman Gray Stadium.

After scoring the fastest time of 14.115 in Saturday’s qualifying session, Elliott went wire-to-wire to win the qualifying heat race and secure the pole position for the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray.

Chris Buescher will share the front row with Elliott as he won heat 2. Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, will start in third place after winning heat 3. Tyler Reddick, who won heat 4, will start fourth, and Brad Keselowski completes the top five.

Chase Briscoe, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, and NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen are in the top 10.

20 of the 23 drivers are already locked in, and three spots remain up for grabs. The top two finishers from Sunday’s Las Chance Qualifier Race and driver points provisional will advance to the main event.

2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium starting line-up

Below is the complete starting line-up for the 23-car grid at Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

#9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Noah Gragson #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #24 - William Byron #60 - Ryan Preece #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #77 - Carson Hocevar #2 - Austin Cindric #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Todd Gilliland #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Winner) #TBD - Last Chance Qualifier (Second place) #12 - Ryan Blaney (Points Provisional)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium for the 47th running of the Clash on Sunday.

