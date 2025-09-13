NASCAR at Bristol lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

After the Enjoy Illinois 300, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The third playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.The Bristol playoff race will be contested on a 0.533-mile-short track. A total of 39 drivers will compete over 500 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Gateway.Who is on pole for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?On Friday, September 12, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race pole with a time of 15.117 and a speed of 126.930 mph. It marked his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, his first Cup pole since 2015, and the fifth of his career.Allmendinger is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Bristol playoff race, and a Team Penske driver will join him on the front row. Blaney posted the second-best speed of 126.905 mph.The pair will be followed by Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs, and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, in the top-five.Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, and Josh Berry complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Bristol on X.2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#12 - Ryan Blaney#2 - Austin Cindric#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#11 - Denny Hamlin#24 - William Byron#23 - Bubba Wallace#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#77 - Carson Hocevar#1 - Ross Chastain#45 - Tyler Reddick#48 - Alex Bowman#9 - Chase Elliott#7 - Justin Haley#6 - Brad Keselowski#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#60 - Ryan Preece#17 - Chris Buescher#22 - Joey Logano#3 - Austin Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#71 - Michael McDowell#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#4 - Noah Gragson#19 - Chase Briscoe#8 - Kyle Busch#33 - Austin Hill#51 - Cody Ware#99 - Daniel Suarez#34 - Todd Gilliland#10 - Ty Dillon#67 - Corey Heim#66 - Chad FinchumFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race on NBC Sports and USA Network.