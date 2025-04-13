NASCAR at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Food City 500

After the Goodyear 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500. The ninth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

The Bristol Spring race will be contested on a 0.533-mile-long concrete oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 500 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Bristol. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Food City 500.

Who is on pole for the Food City 500?

In Saturday’s (April 12) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 14.912 and a speed of 128.675 mph. It marked Bowman’s eighth pole of his career.

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will share the front row with Bowman after a lap of 128.563 mph.

The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, A. J. Allmendinger, Carson Hocevar, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 38th in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

2025 Food City 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12- Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #33 - Jesse Love (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #43 - Erik Jones #60 - Ryan Preece #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #51 - Cody Ware #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #01 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500.

