NASCAR at Bristol Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Food City 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2025 00:52 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Food City 500 starting lineup is set (Source: Imagn)

After the Goodyear 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500. The ninth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13.

The Bristol Spring race will be contested on a 0.533-mile-long concrete oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 500 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Bristol. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Food City 500.

Who is on pole for the Food City 500?

In Saturday’s (April 12) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 14.912 and a speed of 128.675 mph. It marked Bowman’s eighth pole of his career.

Trending
Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will share the front row with Bowman after a lap of 128.563 mph.

The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, A. J. Allmendinger, Carson Hocevar, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 38th in the 39-driver field on Sunday.

2025 Food City 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 39-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #12- Ryan Blaney
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #10 - Ty Dillon
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #24 - William Byron
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #1 - Ross Chastain
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  38. #22 - Joey Logano
  39. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Food City 500.

Edited by Yash Soni
