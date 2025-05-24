  • home icon
  NASCAR at Charlotte lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR at Charlotte lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Coca-Cola 600

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 20:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (Source: Getty Images)

After the All-Star Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600. The 13th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

The Charlotte Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Forty drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Charlotte. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 on X.

Who is on pole for the Coca-Cola 600?

In Saturday’s (May 24) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.532 and a speed of 182.852 mph. It also marked the fifth pole of his career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will share the front row with Briscoe after a lap of 182.729 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Chris Buescher, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, completed the top 10.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start 16th in the 40-driver field on Sunday. Four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Jimmie Johnson, the most active successful driver at this event, qualified 17th.

2025 Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #4 - Noah Gragson
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #10 - Ty Dillon
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  22. #9 - Chase Elliott
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst
  32. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  33. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Derek Kraus
  38. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  40. #1 - Ross Chastain

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 live on Prime.

