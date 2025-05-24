NASCAR at Charlotte lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Coca-Cola 600

After the All-Star Race, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600. The 13th race of the season will go live on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.

The Charlotte Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Forty drivers will compete over 400 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Charlotte. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 on X.

Who is on pole for the Coca-Cola 600?

In Saturday’s (May 24) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 29.532 and a speed of 182.852 mph. It also marked the fifth pole of his career.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will share the front row with Briscoe after a lap of 182.729 mph.

The pair will be followed by William Byron, Chris Buescher, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and the defending winner of the event, Christopher Bell, completed the top 10.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start 16th in the 40-driver field on Sunday. Four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Jimmie Johnson, the most active successful driver at this event, qualified 17th.

2025 Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - AJ Allmendinger #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #54 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Noah Gragson #48 - Alex Bowman #20 - Christopher Bell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #7 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #84 - Jimmie Johnson #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suarez #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #35 - Riley Herbst #23 - Bubba Wallace #87 - Connor Zilisch #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #44 - Derek Kraus #66 - Josh Bilicki #77 - Carson Hocevar #1 - Ross Chastain

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 live on Prime.

