NASCAR at Charlotte Roval lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Bank of America Roval 400

After the Hollywood Casino 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in Concord, North Carolina, for the Bank of America Roval 400. The sixth playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.The Charlotte Roval playoff race will be contested on a 2.32-mile road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 109 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Roval.Who is on pole for the Bank of America Roval 400?On Saturday, October 5, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won the Bank of America Roval 400 pole with a time of 85.939 and a speed of 95.510 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season and the 11th of his career.Reddick is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Roval playoff race, and three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will join him on the front row. SVG posted the second-best speed of 95.474 mph.The pair will be followed in the top five by Ty Gibbs, the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, and Chris Buescher. Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, A.J. Allmendinger, and Ross Chastain complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at the Charlotte road course on X.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, will start 17th in the 37-driver field.2025 Bank of America Roval 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#45 - Tyler Reddick#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#17 - Chris Buescher#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell#19 - Chase Briscoe#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#1 - Ross Chastain#12 - Ryan Blaney#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#22 - Joey Logano#41 - Cole Custer#2 - Austin Cindric#99 - Daniel Suarez#7 - Justin Haley#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#48 - Alex Bowman#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#77 - Carson Hocevar#8 - Kyle Busch#60 - Ryan Preece#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#51 - Cody Ware#21 - Josh Berry#66 - Josh Bilicki#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#3 - Austin Dillon#43 - Erik JonesFans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 on NBC Sports and USA Network.