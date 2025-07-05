NASCAR at Chicago lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Grant Park 165

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2025 19:56 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)

After Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, for the Grant Park 165. The 19th race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.

The Chicago race will be contested on a 2.2-mile-long street course. Forty-one drivers will compete over 75 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Chicago. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Grant Park 165 on X.

Who is on pole for Grant Park 165?

On Saturday (July 5), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 89.656 and a speed of 88.338 mph. It marked the third career pole of SVG’s career in the series. He won the inaugural edition of the Chicago race in 2023.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will share the front row with van Gisbergen after posting his fastest lap with a speed of 87.879 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Austin Dillon complete the top 10.

Alex Bowman, the defending winner of the event, and the defending series champion Joey Logano will start 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 40-car field.

Corey Heim is the only driver who failed to qualify for the Chicago Street Race.

2025 Grant Park 165 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  2. #71 - Michael McDowell
  3. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #5 - Kyle Larson
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #13 - Will Brown
  20. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #38 - Zane Smith
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #33 - Austin Hill
  31. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #78 - Katherine Legge
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #10 - Ty Dillon
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  38. #24 - William Byron
  39. #9 - Chase Elliott
  40. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 on TNT Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
