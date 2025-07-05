NASCAR at Chicago lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Grant Park 165

After Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, for the Grant Park 165. The 19th race of the season will go live on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.

Ad

The Chicago race will be contested on a 2.2-mile-long street course. Forty-one drivers will compete over 75 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Chicago. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass posted the starting lineup for the 2025 Grant Park 165 on X.

Who is on pole for Grant Park 165?

On Saturday (July 5), in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen claimed his third pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 89.656 and a speed of 88.338 mph. It marked the third career pole of SVG’s career in the series. He won the inaugural edition of the Chicago race in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will share the front row with van Gisbergen after posting his fastest lap with a speed of 87.879 mph.

The pair will be followed by Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe in the top five. Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Austin Dillon complete the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Bowman, the defending winner of the event, and the defending series champion Joey Logano will start 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 40-car field.

Corey Heim is the only driver who failed to qualify for the Chicago Street Race.

2025 Grant Park 165 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at EchoPark Speedway:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #60 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #16 - AJ Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #13 - Will Brown #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #1 - Ross Chastain #41 - Cole Custer #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #33 - Austin Hill #66 - Josh Bilicki #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - Katherine Legge #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #10 - Ty Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Chicago Street Course for Sunday’s Grant Park 165 on TNT Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.