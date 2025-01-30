NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at exhibition-style Clash event

After a three-month off-season, the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series racing season is back, beginning with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, a non-championship event this weekend.

The historic Bowman Gray Stadium, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will host a NASCAR event for the first time since 1971. The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium will be contested over 200 laps on Sunday, February 2.

Denny Hamlin won the 2024 Cook Out Clash after beating the charging Kyle Busch in the closing laps.

The first race of the 2025 NASCAR season at Bowman Gray promises different kinds of action and expatiation, as it’s the first time in sports’ history the traditional exhibition-style event will tackle the historic track. On that note, take a look at the five drivers who could have a strong finish at exhibition-style Clash event.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium

#5 Tyler Reddick

Last year’s regular-season champion, Tyler Reddick, made the championship 4 appearance in 2024. He had a good season behind the wheel of #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing and will look to start from where he left last year. He had an average finish of 10.1 with three wins, three top-five finishes, and 21 top-10 finishes last year.

#4 Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Christopher Bell also competed in the dirt racing in the off season. JGR has run well at short tracks; the last four of the five events have been won by their drivers.

#3 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is coming off a solid offseason winning select races in dirt racing and prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals, the biggest dirt race of the year. He is heading into the NASCAR season with a winning momentum. Known for his dominance on dirt and intermediate tracks, former NASCAR champion has proven he can adapt to any challenge. If he figures out the rhythm of Bowman Gray Stadium quickly, he could be a dark horse for victory.

#2 Denny Hamlin

NASCAR veteran is no stranger to short tracks and has ample experience at short tracks at Martinsville Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. As the defending winner of the event, he has the ability to manage tire wear and execute precise moves in tight racing conditions, which makes him a strong candidate to dominate at Bowman Gray. He has the most wins among active drivers at this event with four victories.

#1 Joey Logano

The defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano has a knack for thriving in chaotic, aggressive environments, making him a prime contender at 0.25-mile Bowman Gray Stadium. A two-time winner at the exhibition-style Clash event knows how to navigate tight quarters and isn’t afraid to use his bumper when necessary. His #22 Team Penske team has everything to be in the mix for the win.

