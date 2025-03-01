NASCAR at COTA Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA (Source: Getty Images)

After the season-opening Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The third race of the season will go live on FOX at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 2.

The COTA Road Course race will be contested on a 2.356-mile road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 95 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Who is on pole for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

In Saturday’s (March 1) Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 88.095 mph. It marked Reddick’s 10th pole of his career. Reddick won the Cup Series COTA race in 2023.

Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace will share the front row with him after a lap of 87.894 mph.

The pair will be followed by inaugural COTA winner Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez in the top five. Road course ringer Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, 2022 COTA winner Ross Chastain, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Last year's winner of the event, William Byron, will start 15th on Sunday.

2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  6. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i)
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #71 - Michael McDowell
  17. #4 - Noah Gragson
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #60 - Ryan Preece
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst #
  32. #43 - Erik Jones
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #21 - Josh Berry
  36. #2 - Austin Cindric
  37. #51 - Cody Ware

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for Sunday’s fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Edited by Yash Soni
