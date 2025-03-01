NASCAR at COTA Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

After the season-opening Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The third race of the season will go live on FOX at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 2.

The COTA Road Course race will be contested on a 2.356-mile road course. Thirty-seven drivers will compete over 95 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Who is on pole for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

In Saturday’s (March 1) Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a speed of 88.095 mph. It marked Reddick’s 10th pole of his career. Reddick won the Cup Series COTA race in 2023.

Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace will share the front row with him after a lap of 87.894 mph.

The pair will be followed by inaugural COTA winner Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez in the top five. Road course ringer Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, 2022 COTA winner Ross Chastain, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Last year's winner of the event, William Byron, will start 15th on Sunday.

2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 37-car grid at Circuit of the Americas:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane van Gisbergen # #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #34 - Todd Gilliland #11 - Denny Hamlin #16 - AJ Allmendinger #54 - Ty Gibbs #87 - Connor Zilisch * (i) #24 - William Byron #71 - Michael McDowell #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #7 - Justin Haley #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst # #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #10 - Ty Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - Cody Ware

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for Sunday’s fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

