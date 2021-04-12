NASCAR: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 red-flagged after pileup

NASCAR has given fans an amazing show at Martinsville, but Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher have halted the action with a bizarre pileup.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher were racing hard near the end of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville when they made contact and spun in front of the oncoming pack.

Brad Keselowski was bumped from behind by Erik Jones, forcing him into Busch and Buescher. Daniel Suarez was also caught up in the mess, causing his car to catch fire. The former Xfinity Series champion wasn't too happy about it, throwing his gloves into the stands after climbing out of his car.

Kurt Busch, Matt DiBendetto, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Cole Custer, James Davidson, Michael McDowell, Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Preece were also involved in the incident and will need to repair their cars once the red flag is lifted. Once that happens, NASCAR still has over 100 laps to go before the dust can settle on the "Paper Clip."

And with quality contenders like Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher now seemingly out of the picture, there is a possibility of an upset winner.

Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell were unable to continue following the incident, sending them to the garage for the day.