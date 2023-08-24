NASCAR Cup Series: Top 15 drivers who have led the most laps in the 2023 season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has been highly entertaining, with drivers vying for a spot in the playoffs. As the regular season nears its end, let's take a closer look at the top 15 drivers who have led the most laps this season.

1. William Byron (877 laps)

Leading the pack with an impressive 877 laps, William Byron has showcased his prowess behind the wheel. Fresh off his victory in the latest NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, Byron is currently third in the standings.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (828 laps)

He was at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into the final race of the regular season in Daytona. Martin Truex Jr. has exhibited consistency and skill, having led 828 laps throughout the season.

3. Kyle Larson (624 laps)

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson has accumulated 624 laps led and is holding strong in fifth place in the standings.

4. Ross Chastain (463 laps)

Securing victory at the Ally 400 race in Nashville, Ross Chastain has proven his mettle on the track, leading a total of 463 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series.

5. Denny Hamlin (377 laps)

A formidable contender and the current runner-up in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin has commanded the lead for 377 laps this season.

6. Ryan Blaney (344 laps)

Racing for Team Penske, Ryan Blaney's victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Speedway has contributed to him leading a total of 344 laps.

7. Tyler Reddick (312 laps)

At 27 years old, Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing has had a pivotal season of his career, leading 312 laps in the 2023 season.

8. Christopher Bell (259 laps)

Representing Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell is currently fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He claimed victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in April and has led a total of 259 laps.

9. Brad Keselowski (253 laps)

As the first driver on this list without a win this season, 39-year-old Brad Keselowski, who is also a co-owner of RFK Racing, has led for 253 laps.

10. Joey Logano (251 laps)

Qualifying for the playoffs and driving for Team Penske, Joey Logano's victory in Atlanta has contributed to him leading 251 laps.

11. Chris Buescher (229 laps)

Winning two races consecutively at Michigan and Richmond, Chris Buescher has shown his ability to lead, accumulating 229 laps at various points in the season.

12. Kyle Busch (228 laps)

Despite a recent slump in form, the 38-year-old veteran driver managed to secure three wins this season, leading a total of 228 laps.

13. Bubba Wallace (159 laps)

Racing for 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace is aiming for playoff qualification for the first time in his career. With 159 laps led, he is currently fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

14. Ryan Preece (141 laps)

Representing Stewart-Haas Racing, Ryan Preece finds himself out of the playoff race but has led for 141 laps, showcasing his ability on the track.

15. Chase Briscoe (115 laps)

Despite being 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, Chase Briscoe has managed three top-five finishes, leading for a total of 115 laps.

As the Cup Series season approaches its climax, many of these drivers have earned themselves a spot among the top lap leaders of the year. With the anticipation building for the playoffs, fans can expect even more intense racing action.