NASCAR Cup Series TV schedule: Start times, channels for 2021

The 2021 NASCAR season will start with a bang with the Feb. 14 Daytona 500 jumpstarting a stretch of seven straight NASCAR Cup Series races on network television.

Of the 38 Cup races, 23 will air on the main networks of FOX and NBC, two more than in 2020. The rest will be televised on FS1 and NBCSN, the two network’s respective sports cable channels.

NOTE: NBCSN, which is scheduled to televise 12 Cup races, announced last month that it will shut down near the end of 2021. The move is not expected to affect the NASCAR TV schedule this year. NBCSN's NASCAR races are expected to move to USA Network or other NBC-owned cable or streaming channels in 2022.

Ten Cup races will air on FOX in 2021, including the first seven, while eight will air on NBC.

FOX networks will televise the first 19 races of the season, including two special events in the Feb. 9 Clash on the Daytona Road Course and the June 13 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The first NBC race will be the June 20 race at Nashville Superspeedway. The first NBC race on network television will be the July 4 event at Road America, the first Cup race on the road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.

NBC will televise all 10 NASCAR Cup playoff races, with five of them on network TV. The season-ending championship race will be Nov. 7 at Phoenix International Raceway on NBC.

When is the 2021 Daytona 500?

The season will kick off Feb. 14 with the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on FOX.

Speedweeks at Daytona begins Feb. 9 with the Clash on the Daytona Road Course at 7 p.m. EST on FS1. It will mark the first time NASCAR has not held the season-opening Clash on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The event will be the first NASCAR Cup race on the Daytona Road Course, which just hosted the Rolex 24.

The Duel qualifying races to set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500 will be held on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Here’s a complete look at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule with TV networks at start times.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule For 2021 (All times U.S. EST)

DATE TRACK TV NETWORK START TIME

Feb. 9 Clash (Daytona Road Course) FS1 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 Duel at Daytona FS1 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 Daytona 500 FOX 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 Daytona Road Course FOX 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 p.m.

March 7 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m.

March 14 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m.

March 21 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m.

March 28 Bristol Dirt FOX 3:30 p.m.

April 10 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m.

April 18 Richmond FOX 3 p.m.

April 25 Talladega FOX 2 p.m.

May 2 Kansas FS1 3 p.m.

May 9 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m.

May 16 Dover FS1 2 p.m.

May 23 Circuit of Americas FS1 2:30 p.m.

May 30 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m.

June 6 Sonoma FS1 4 p.m.

June 13 Texas (All-Star Race) FS1 6 p.m.

June 20 Nashville NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

June 26 Pocono NBCSN 3 p.m.

June 27 Pocono NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

July 4 Road America NBC 2:30 p.m.

July 11 Atlanta NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

July 18 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m.

Aug. 8 Watkins Glen NBCSN 3 p.m.

Aug. 15 Indy Road Course NBC 1 p.m.

Aug. 22 Michigan NBCSN 3 p.m.

Aug. 28 Daytona NBC 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 Darlington NBCSN 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 Richmond NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Bristol NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 Las Vegas NBCSN 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 Talladega NBC 2 p.m.

Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval NBC 2 p.m.

Oct. 17 Texas NBC 2 p.m.

Oct. 24 Kansas NBCSN 3 p.m.

Oct. 31 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m.

Nov. 7 Phoenix NBC 3 p.m.