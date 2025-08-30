NASCAR at Darlington lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

After the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500. The first playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31.The Darlington playoff race will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 367 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Darlington.Who is on pole for the Cook Out Southern 500?On Saturday, August 30, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won Cook Out Southern 500 pole with a time of 28.694 and a speed of 171.381 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASAR Cup season 45th career pole in the series.Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Darlington playoff race, and his teammate Chase Briscoe will join him in the front row. Briscoe, who is the defending winner of the event, posted the second-best speed of 171.255 mph.The pair will be followed by Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Larson in the top five.Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Darlington on X.2025 Cook Out Southern 500 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Darlington Raceway:#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#7 - Justin Haley#22 - Joey Logano (P)#17 - Chris Buescher#54 - Ty Gibbs#99 - Daniel Suárez#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#44 - Derek Kraus#66 - Timmy Hill (i)Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 on NBC Sports and USA Network.