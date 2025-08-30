NASCAR at Darlington lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 15:45 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

After the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Cook Out Southern 500. The first playoff race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 31.

The Darlington playoff race will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 367 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Darlington.

Who is on pole for the Cook Out Southern 500?

On Saturday, August 30, in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won Cook Out Southern 500 pole with a time of 28.694 and a speed of 171.381 mph. It marked his second pole of the 2025 NASAR Cup season 45th career pole in the series.

Hamlin is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Darlington playoff race, and his teammate Chase Briscoe will join him in the front row. Briscoe, who is the defending winner of the event, posted the second-best speed of 171.255 mph.

The pair will be followed by Josh Berry, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Larson in the top five.

Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, and Austin Cindric complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Darlington on X.

2025 Cook Out Southern 500 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  3. #21 - Josh Berry (P)
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  9. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  11. #24 - William Byron (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  18. #41 - Cole Custer
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  21. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #8 - Kyle Busch
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #10 - Ty Dillon
  32. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #4 - Noah Gragson
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - Derek Kraus
  38. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
