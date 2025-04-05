  • home icon
NASCAR at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Goodyear 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2025 19:40 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 &ndash; Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (Source: Getty Images)

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400. The eighth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6.

The Darlington Spring race will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 293 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Darlington. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

Who is on pole for the Goodyear 400?

In Saturday’s (April 5) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 28.774s and a speed of 170.904 mph. It marked Byron’s 16th pole of his career.

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will share the front row with Byron after a lap of 170.407 mph.

The pair will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, will start 20th in the 38-driver field. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, will start 18th on Sunday.

2025 Goodyear 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  13. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #38 - Zane Smith
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #4 - Noah Gragson
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  37. #33 - Austin Hill
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

