NASCAR at Darlington Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Goodyear 400

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400. The eighth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6.

Ad

The Darlington Spring race will be contested on a 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track. Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 293 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Darlington. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

Who is on pole for the Goodyear 400?

In Saturday’s (April 5) Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claimed his second pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 28.774s and a speed of 170.904 mph. It marked Byron’s 16th pole of his career.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece will share the front row with Byron after a lap of 170.407 mph.

The pair will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, will start 20th in the 38-driver field. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, will start 18th on Sunday.

2025 Goodyear 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 38-car grid at Darlington Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #60 - Ryan Preece #11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #33 - Austin Hill #44 - JJ Yeley

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More