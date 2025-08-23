NASCAR at Daytona lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2025 05:44 GMT
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The 26th race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 23.

The Daytona summer race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long track. Forty drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Daytona.

Who is on pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his Coke Zero Sugar 400 pole at Daytona after Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his third pole of the season and 11th career pole in the series.

Now, the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Cup Series race (which was Richmond Raceway), the weighted average owned finish (70%), and the overall owner point position for the Cup Series (30%).

Blaney is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Daytona race, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will join him in the front row.

The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric in the top five.

Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, and Brad Keselowski complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Daytona on X.

2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #71 - Michael McDowell
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #66 - Casey Mears
  40. #44 - Joey Gase (i)

Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 on NBC Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
