NASCAR at Daytona lineup 2025: Starting order & pole for 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

After the Cook Out 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The 26th race of the season will go live on NBC Sports at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 23.The Daytona summer race will be contested on a 2.5-mile-long track. Forty drivers will compete over 160 laps to drive down Victory Lane at Daytona.Who is on pole for the Coke Zero Sugar 400?Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his Coke Zero Sugar 400 pole at Daytona after Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his third pole of the season and 11th career pole in the series.Now, the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Cup Series race (which was Richmond Raceway), the weighted average owned finish (70%), and the overall owner point position for the Cup Series (30%).Blaney is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cup Series Daytona race, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will join him in the front row.The pair will be followed by Kyle Larson, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric in the top five.Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, and Brad Keselowski complete the top 10. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting lineup at Daytona on X.2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting line-upBelow is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Daytona International Speedway:#12 - Ryan Blaney#48 - Alex Bowman#5 - Kyle Larson#22 - Joey Logano#2 - Austin Cindric#11 - Denny Hamlin#3 - Austin Dillon#24 - William Byron#19 - Chase Briscoe#6 - Brad Keselowski#21 - Josh Berry#99 - Daniel Suárez#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#23 - Bubba Wallace#10 - Ty Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#34 - Todd Gilliland#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#60 - Ryan Preece#4 - Noah Gragson#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#51 - Cody Ware#33 - Austin Hill (i)#7 - Justin Haley#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#66 - Casey Mears#44 - Joey Gase (i)Fans can watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in live action at the Daytona International Speedway for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 on NBC Sports.