NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Atlanta Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

After the circuit took to the "Tricky Triangle" at the Pocono Raceway, the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the second race at the EchoPark Speedway in 2025. With nine races remaining in the regular season, it marks the 18th race of the 2025 campaign.

It's the first drafting track race since Talladega last April, and on any drafting track, there's sure to be some unpredictability. However, there are still a few drivers sports bettors will want in their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Ryan Blaney is the opening favorite at +800. In the last six races at EchoPark Speedway, the driver of the #12 has finished no worse than ninth and finished top five in four of those. With numbers like that, it's no surprise Blaney is the favorite.

Not far behind Blaney in the odds are his Team Penske teammates, Joey Logano (+850) and Austin Cindric (+900). Logano won last year's playoff race at EchoPark Speedway and also captured the checkered in 2023 at the track. Cindric, meanwhile, won on a drafting track at Talladega earlier this year and finished fourth at EchoPark Speedway a year-and-a-half ago. If you want to bet strategically, you've got to have at least one of the Penske drivers on your bet slip.

All eyes will be on Chase Elliott as he returns to his home track this weekend. The driver of the #9 is at +1400 to win and is a former winner at the 1.5-mile oval back in 2022. On the heels of back-to-back top fives, the Hendrick Motorsports star is carrying momentum into EchoPark Speedway.

With any drafting track, you have to look at potential sleepers. Daniel Suarez could be that guy at +2800 to win. The driver of the #99 finished top two in both EchoPark Speedway races last year, including a win in the spring race. Another potential sleeper pick is Carson Hocevar at +2500 to win, as he finished second at the track earlier this season. With strong performances at EchoPark Speedway, Suarez and Hocevar could both be worth a play this weekend.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at EchoPark Speedway start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit is set for the fourth drafting track race of the 2025 campaign this weekend. The EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia, is the site of Saturday's Quaker State 400, which is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. EST.

The race is the first broadcast for TNT Sports of the 2025 season. TNT Sports makes its return to broadcasting the sport for the first time since 2014. The race can also be listened to on the Motor Racing Network. The Quaker State 400 is scheduled for 260 laps and 400 miles.

