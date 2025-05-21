NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Charlotte Motor Speedway: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

Stock car racing's longest night is back this weekend as Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the annual Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. The race is the longest on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, as it's 600 miles and 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track.

For those who enjoy throwing a little money on NASCAR Cup Series races, there are a few drivers they want in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson is the favorite to take the checkered flag at +550 to win.

Larson is attempting the Double of running the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. While the driver of the #5 is the favorite to win, history will show that betting on a Double driver isn't a smart strategy. Only once has a driver completed the full 1,100 miles: Tony Stewart in 2001. Therefore, the odds aren't in Larson's favor to make it to the checkered flag in both.

Denny Hamlin is one to watch for this weekend, as he has the second-best odds at +650. The driver of the #11 won the first Coca-Cola 600 in the NextGen era and has a win on a 1.5-mile track earlier this year at Darlington.

Meanwhile, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell is at +700 to win, the third-best odds. Bell is the defending Coca-Cola 600 winner and is coming off a win in the All-Star Race, making it a solid strategy to have on your bet slip in some capacity.

One you have to bet on this weekend is Ryan Blaney at +800 to win. The driver of the #12 won the Coca-Cola 600 back in 2023 and is coming off back-to-back third places finishes at Texas and Kansas, both 1.5-mile tracks. The 2023 Cup Series champion has been knocking on the door of victory and could break through it this Sunday.

One sleeper pick this weekend could be Carson Hocevar at +4500 to win. We've seen upset victors of the Coca-Cola 600 in the past, like Casey Mears in 2007 and Austin Dillon in 2017. Both those races came down to fuel strategy, and if Sunday's race plays out that way,

Hocevar could be the guy going to victory lane. He's had the speed throughout the year, making him worth a play this Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte start?

The 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The green flag for the annual Coca-Cola 600 is set to drop at 6 p.m. for 600 miles of racing.

This Sunday's race is the debut of Prime Sports, the newest streaming service partnership with NASCAR. Prime will be streaming the next five Cup Series races as a part of the new deal. The race can either be watched on Prime or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.

