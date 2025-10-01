NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Charlotte ROVAL Playoffs Cup Race: Best Drivers, Sleepers, and Winning Strategy

The Charlotte Roval plays host to the final race of the Round of 12 of the 2205 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. After Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott secured respective wins at New Hampshire and Kansas, the remaining 10 playoff drivers will seek a victory at the Roval and an advancement into the Round of 8.

Ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race, there's some things sports bettors will want to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Shane van Gisbergen opens as the odds-on favorite at -105. It's no surprise the driver of the #88 is the heavy favorite to win as he's won the last four road-course races in 2025. The New Zealand native has proven to be a force on the road courses, and will certainly be again on Sunday.

Coming in with the second-best odds is Kyle Larson at +850. The driver of the #5 is a two-time Roval winner, including last year, where he led 62 laps en route to victory. However, the playoffs have been lackluster for Larson this season as he hasn't shown the winning speed one would expect. Despite his record at the Roval, it might be a smart strategy to avoid Larson on Sunday.

Tied for the third-best odds include William Byron and Christopher Bell at +1000 to win. Byron has never won at the Roval but finished third in 2024 and runner-up in 2023. Bell, meanwhile, has a victory at the Roval in 2022 and finished runner-up last year. Based on their respective records at the Roval, Byron or Bell would be a solid pick this Sunday.

Anytime the Cup Series heads to a road course, it's expected to see some underdogs rise to the occasion. One sleeper pick this week is Ty Gibbs at +2500 to win. The driver of the #54 is a proven road-course racer, finishing runner-up at the Chicago street course this season and led 27 laps at Mexico City. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also has a fourth-place finish at the Roval in 2023.

Another potential sleeper is Michael McDowell at +3000 to win. The driver of the #71 has two top-five finishes on road courses in 2025, yet only has a best finish of 12th at the Roval. It might not be the best strategy to bet McDowell to win, but a top 10 bet could cash based on his road course ability.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at the Charlotte Roval start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Sunday for the final race of the Round of 12. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is scheduled for 109 laps and 248.52 miles of racing.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.

