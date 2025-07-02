NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Chicago Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

On the heels of a drafting track thriller at the EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to the streets of Chicago for the annual street course race. This Sunday's Grant Park 165 on the Chicago street course is scheduled for 75 laps and 165 miles in the 19th race of the 2025 Cup Series season.

With another road course race on tap, it'll make for an interesting day for sports bettors and their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday morning EST, Shane van Gisbergen is the heavy favourite to win at +185 odds. This is no surprise after the Trackhouse Racing driver's dominant win in Mexico City and having won the first Chicago street race in 2023. For bettors, it's almost a given to have SVG on their bet slip this Sunday.

Kyle Larson has the second-best odds to win at +650. The driver of the #5 is a two-time road-course winner in the NextGen era and finished fourth at Chicago in 2023. Following Larson is Christopher Bell with the third-best odds at +750 to win. The driver of the #20 has finished top two in the last three road-course races, including a win at CoTA earlier this year. Based on recent trends, Bell should be one to watch for bettors.

Anytime you go to a road course, you've got to watch for sleepers. One to keep an eye on is Alex Bowman at +2200 odds to win. The driver of the #48 won last year's Chicago street race and is coming off a third-place finish in Atlanta. Perhaps the books are sleeping on him, because Bowman has proven he can get the job done in Chicago.

Kyle Busch is another potential sleeper to watch at +2500 odds to win. The driver of the #8 has finished no worse than ninth in the last two Chicago street races. The Las Vegas native has also posted top-15 finishes in three of the last five road-course races. Aiming to win his way into the playoffs, watch out for Busch this weekend.

Ryan Preece could play a major upset this Sunday at +10,000 to win. The driver of the #60 has won two stages this season, both came at road courses. If Preece brings that same speed to the Chicago street race, he could pull off his first career victory and cash a huge payday for those who bet on him.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race in Chicago start?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action this Sunday with the running of the third-ever Chicago street race in Chicago, Illinois. The green flag for Sunday's race is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. EST.

The race can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Motor Racing Network. It is the second of five races broadcast by TNT Sports and is the second round of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge. Sixteen drivers remain in the tournament after Atlanta.

