NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers and Strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to the high banks of the Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile track is set to host the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which is the final race of the 2025 regular season.

Ahead of Saturday's monumental race, there's some things sports bettors will want to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Joey Logano is the betting favorite to win at +1000. Given their speed at drafting tracks, it's no surprise a Team Penske driver is leading the odds.

Logano led 43 laps in last February's Daytona 500 and looked to have one of the fastest cars in the field. The driver of the #22 is a one-time Daytona winner having won the 2015 Daytona 500. Perhaps most impressive, the three-time NASCAR Cup champion has led laps in every Daytona race since 2019. When looking for a favorite this Saturday, it's hard to bet against Logano.

Logano's Penske teammates, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, along with Chase Elliott, have the next-best odds at +1100 to win. Blaney won the August Daytona race back in 2021 and has eight top-10 finishes at the track. Cindric, meanwhile, won at a drafting track earlier this year at Talladega and was also the 2022 Daytona 500 winner. For Elliott, the driver of the #9 has four top-10 finishes at Daytona, including two runner-up efforts. Given his consistent finishes at the track, Blaney seems to be the best bet of the three.

Anytime NASCAR goes to Daytona, fans have to be looking towards potential underdogs to win. One sleeper to watch for is Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at +1600 to win. Needing a victory to get into the playoffs, the driver of the #47 has four career Cup victories, which all came on drafting tracks. Two of those victories came at Daytona.

Another longshot to watch is Austin Dillon at +4000. Last week's Richmond winner is a two-time Daytona victor, including a win in the NextGen era in 2022. Michael McDowell is another to keep an eye on at +4000, as the Spire Motorsports driver was the 2021 Daytona 500 winner and has proven to be fast on drafting tracks.

What time does the NASCAR Daytona Cup race start?

With one regular-season race left in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, two playoff spots are hanging in the balance. By the end of Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, the 2025 playoff field will be set.

The green flag for Saturday night's Cup race at Daytona is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on NBC or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

