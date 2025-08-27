NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers and Strategy

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs get underway this Sunday night (August 31) with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. It is the first race of the three-race Round of 16, where 12 drivers will advance to the next round by the end.

For sports bettors who will be tuning into the action on Sunday evening, there's a few things they need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon, William Byron and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win at +550.

Byron was lightning fast in the Darlington spring race as he led 243 of 297 laps and finished second. Larson, meanwhile, won the September 2023 race at Darlington and finished fourth in last year's event. It's no surprise that this pair of Hendrick Motorsports drivers are the favorites, and they're surely two drivers bettors want to keep an eye on.

Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds at +600. The driver of the #11 won at Darlington in the spring and is a five-time winner at the track in the Cup Series. With a series-high four wins in 2025, tied with Shane Van Gisbergen, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver could be setting up for a stellar playoff run. If bettors are looking for a solid strategy, it's best to have Hamlin on their bet slip.

One longshot to watch is Chase Briscoe at +1300 to win. The driver of the #19 had an incredible second half of the regular season, with a win and five top fives in the last 10 races. Briscoe won last year's Darlington fall race behind the wheel of the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing car. Given last year's win and his success this season, Briscoe looks to be a solid sleeper pick.

Another sleeper to watch is Brad Keselowski at +2800 to win. While he's not in the playoffs, the driver of the #6 won at Darlington in May of last year, his sole win with RFK Racing. The 2012 Cup champion is a two-time Darlington winner and is aiming for his first win since that Darlington race a year-and-a-half ago. It's not uncommon for non-playoff drivers to win during the playoffs, and Keselowski could be the one to do it this Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR Darlington Cup race start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to South Carolina this Sunday night for the opening race of the 2025 playoffs. Darlington Raceway is the site of the Cook Out Southern 500 for 367 laps and 500 miles of racing.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday evening. The race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

