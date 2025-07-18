NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Dover Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

After back-to-back road courses, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to the oval this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway for 400 laps of action. For sports bettors who will be keeping an eye on the race, there are a few drivers they'll want to have in mind for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Friday morning EST, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds at +500. Hamlin, the driver of the #11, is the defending winner at Dover Motor Speedway. Larson, meanwhile, finished runner-up in last year's race and won at Dover back in 2019. With both drivers aiming for their fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the campaign, expect both of them to be fast at "The Monster Mile".

Ryan Blaney has the next-best odds at +700 to win. The driver of #12 has finished seventh and third in the last two Dover races, but has never captured a win at the 1.0-mile track. The Team Penske star has also failed to finish in the top 10 in the last three races, so expect him to have extra motivation to drive to the front this Sunday.

Another driver to watch this Sunday is Chase Elliott at +1000 to win. The driver of the #9 is a two-time winner at Dover and is coming off four top-five finishes in the last five races, including a win at EchoPark Speedway. With momentum on his side, it'd be a good strategy to have Elliott on your bet slip.

One sleeper to watch this weekend is Kyle Busch. At +2200 to win, the driver of the #8 started on the pole and finished fourth at Dover last year. The Richard Childress Racing standout is also coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes at Chicago and Sonoma. With a recent string of strong finishes and a solid run at Dover last year, Busch could find his way into victory lane this Sunday.

Alex Bowman is another potential sleeper to keep an eye on. The driver of the #48 has finished no worse than eighth in his last four Dover starts, including a win in 2021. With five top-fives at the Delaware track, it's arguably one of Bowman's best tracks. Needing a win to secure his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, expect Bowman to be a contender on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Dover start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit is set for the 21st race of the 2025 season this Sunday. Dover Motor Speedway is the site of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which is scheduled for 400 laps and 400 miles.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

