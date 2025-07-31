NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Iowa Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

As the dust has settled in Indianapolis, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to short-track racing this Sunday at the Iowa Speedway. The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is set to be the 23rd race of the 2025 season, with four regular-season races remaining.

For sports bettors watching along on Sunday afternoon, there are a few drivers they'll want to keep an eye on for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Thursday afternoon EST, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win at +450. Based on their performance this season and at Iowa last year, one can expect these two to be the favorites.

Larson, the driver of the #5, is coming off a runner-up finish at Indianapolis. The 2021 Cup champion has one victory on a short track this season, which came at Bristol. He won the pole for last year's inaugural Iowa race and led 80 laps, but wound up finishing 34th. Denny Hamlin, the driver of the #11, finished third last week at Indianapolis. The Joe Gibbs Racing star registered a short track win this year at Martinsville and finished 24th at Iowa last year.

Another favorite to watch on Sunday is Ryan Blaney at +550 odds. The driver of the #12 is the defending winner at Iowa and is coming off back-to-back top-10 finishes in the last two races. Blaney has one win in 2025, which came at Nashville, and with recent momentum, don't be surprised if he adds another victory on Sunday.

One sleeper pick bettors should keep an eye on is Josh Berry at +2500 to win. The driver of the #21 started third, led 32 laps, and finished seventh in last year's Iowa race. The Wood Brothers Racing driver has proven to be a formidable short track racer as he has an average finish of 16th. The numbers are in Berry's favor to have a strong run on Sunday.

Another potential sleeper to watch for is Austin Dillon at +13000. The driver of the #3 won at Richmond last year, a track that's quite similar to the configuration of Iowa. Although he finished 19th at Iowa last year, the Richard Childress Racing star is in need of a break. Now that he's running the Xfinity race the day before as he fills in for the suspended Austin Hill, Dillon has an extra day on the track that most drivers won't. Don't be surprised if Dillon plays spoiler on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Iowa start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action on Sunday at the Iowa Speedway. The green flag for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network. It is the first broadcast for the USA/NBC broadcast team of the 2025 season.

