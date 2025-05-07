NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Kansas Speedway: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Kansas Speedway this Sunday for the running of the AdventHealth 400. It's the 12th race of the 2025 season and is scheduled for 267 laps and 400 miles.

Ad

For fans watching on Sunday who enjoy a little sports betting, there are a few drivers they'll want on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson is the projected favorite to win at +400 odds. This comes as no surprise, as the driver of the #5 is consistently a favorite in the NASCAR Cup field.

Larson is the defending winner of the Kansas spring race. Although he finished 26th last fall, the Hendrick Motorsports star has finished eighth or higher with two wins in six of his last seven Kansas starts.

Ad

Trending

Ryan Blaney enters this weekend with the second-highest odds to win at +700. The driver of the #12 finished fourth at Kansas last fall, but the 2023 champion's odds might be skewed as he has only had one other top 10 finish at Kansas in his last five starts. Still, Blaney has run strong throughout 2025, especially on 1.5-mile tracks, as he's coming off a third-place run last Sunday at Texas.

William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin all enter in a tie for the third-highest odds to win at +800. Byron finished runner-up at Kansas last fall and has placed sixth or higher in three of his last five races at the track. Hamlin, meanwhile, has a win at Kansas most recently in the spring of 2023 and has finished no worse than eighth in his last seven races at the track. Reddick won the 2023 fall Kansas race, but finished outside the top 15 in both races at the track last season.

Ad

A solid strategy for a sleeper pick this Sunday is Ross Chastain, who enters at +1800 odds to win. The driver of the #1 won the latest Kansas NASCAR Cup race last fall and is coming off a second-place effort at Texas. Another quality sleeper pick is Bubba Wallace at +2200 odds. Although he's finished outside the top 15 in his last three Kansas races, the driver of the #23 has two top fives at the track, including a win in 2022.

Ad

When does the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this weekend for the running of the AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. EST for 267 laps and 400 miles of action.

The race can be watched on FS1 or listened to on the Motor Racing Network. Heading into Sunday, there have been seven different winners this season. Joey Logano is the latest winner after his victory at Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.