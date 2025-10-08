NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Las Vegas Playoffs Cup Race: Best Drivers, Sleepers, and Winning Strategy

The Round of 8 of the NASCAR playoffs kicks off this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the running of the South Point 400. It's the first of three races in the round to determine the four drivers that will compete for the Cup Series championship in the season finale at Phoenix.

Ad

For sports bettors who will be looking to cash in big on the action at Las Vegas, there's some things they'll need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday morning EST, Kyle Larson opens as the odds-on favorite to win at +500. The driver of the #5 is a three-time Las Vegas winner, including the 2023 playoff race. While the Hendrick Motorsports star hasn't won since May, don't be surprised if he finally breaks through this Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Christopher Bell has the next-best odds at +550 to win. The driver of the #20 has never won at Las Vegas, but dominated last year's playoff race by leading 155 of 267 laps before finishing second. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has two runner-up finishes at the 1.5-mile track, but Sunday could be the day he captures the victory and a Championship 4 spot.

Joey Logano, the defending winner of the race, comes in at +1000 odds to win. This is great odds for the driver of the #22 considering he won the event a year ago. It's no secret the Team Penske star heats up at this time of year, so it would be a solid strategy to have him on a bet slip.

Ad

One sleeper to watch this Sunday is Alex Bowman at +3000 to win. The driver of the #48 has three top fives and four top 10s in the last six Las Vegas races, including a win in the spring of 2022. While it's been a difficult stretch for the Arizona native, he could turn it around at the Nevada track. Another sleeper to watch is Josh Berry with +3500 odds to win. The driver of the #21 captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas earlier this season.

Ad

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas start?

NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The South Point 400 is scheduled for 267 laps and 400 miles around the 1.5-mile track.

The green flag for the race is scheduled to drop at 5:30 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Performance Racing Network. It's the opening race of the Round of 8, where the remaining eight playoff drivers battle for a spot in the Championship 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.