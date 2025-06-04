NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Michigan Cup Race: Top drivers, sleepers, and strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 marks the 15th race of the 2025 season, which is set for 200 laps and 400 miles of racing on the 2.0-mile oval.

For NASCAR fans, who will be watching Sunday's action unfold and want to bet on the race, there are a few drivers to keep an eye on for their Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at +550. Although the driver of the #5 finished 34th at Michigan last year, he's finished top 10 in four of the last five races at the track. Larson also has three victories at Michigan, the last coming in 2017.

Another favorite to keep an eye on is William Byron at +800 to win. The driver of the #24 finished runner-up at Michigan last year and is currently the 2025 Cup Series points leader. Still searching for his second win of 2025, Byron could get the job done at Michigan.

Tyler Reddick, the defending winner at Michigan, enters with the fifth-best odds to win at +800. Having won last year's race, this is great value and would make for a great strategy for bettors to have the driver of the #45 on their bet slip. Reddick is still seeking his first win of 2025, but it could easily come this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace enters at +2800 odds to win. This is a solid sleeper pick as the driver of the #23 is coming off a sixth-place finish at Nashville. Wallace also had a second-place finish at Michigan in 2022 after starting the race from the pole. In the last two Michigan races, Wallace finished outside the top 10 but showed speed with three stage top fives across both races.

Another potential sleeper is Kyle Busch at +1800 to win. The driver of the #8 finished fourth at Michigan last year and is coming off a 12th-place effort at Nashville. The two-time Cup champion is seeking his first Cup victory since June of 2023. Between a strong Nashville run and a top-five effort at Michigan last year, Busch is one bettors might want to wager on.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Michigan start?

Michigan International Speedway is the venue of this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. Named the FireKeepers Casino 400, the green flag is set to drop at 2 p.m. EST to begin 200 laps and 400 miles of racing.

The upcoming NASCAR race can be streamed on Amazon Prime or can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network. It marks the third Cup race to be broadcast on the streaming conglomerate.

