NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Pocono Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers and Strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit takes to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for racing this weekend. Nicknamed "The Tricky Triangle," this year's 160-lap race around the 2.5-mile track is called The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM.

Ad

For fans who enjoy sports betting and want to try and win some money on this weekend's action, there are a couple of drivers to watch out for in their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Thursday afternoon EST, Denny Hamlin was the odds-on favorite to win at +450. This is no surprise as the driver of the #11 is the winningest driver at the Pocono Raceway with seven victories, the last of which came in 2023. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is coming off a win at Michigan two weeks ago. With momentum and a great resume at Pocono, Hamlin should certainly be on every bettor's bet slip.

Ad

Trending

Kyle Larson enters as the second favorite to win at +550 odds. The driver of the #5 has never won at Pocono but has bagged a pair of runner-up finishes. After a dismal performance last Sunday in Mexico City, watch for the Hendrick Motorsports star to try and rebound with a strong run at Pocono.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney enter tied with the third-best odds at +700. Byron is the current Cup Series points leader and has consistently brought fast cars to the racetrack. With one win, seven top fives and six stage victories, the stats back it up that it's a solid strategy to bet on the driver of the #24 this weekend. Blaney, meanwhile, is the defending Pocono winner. The driver of the #12 won a few weeks back at Nashville and aims for his second win of 2025 this Sunday.

Ad

A solid sleeper pick this weekend could be Ty Gibbs. At +2000 to win, the driver of the #54 is still searching for an elusive first Cup victory. After leading laps and running strongly in Mexico City last Sunday, it could be the momentum the Joe Gibbs Racing driver needs to break through. Gibbs' best finish at Pocono came in 2023 when he finished fifth.

Another solid sleeper pick could be Carson Hocevar at +2200 odds. The driver of the #77 has shown speed throughout the 2025 campaign and looked to be on his way to victory at Michigan two weeks ago until a flat tire ruined his chances. With Michigan being a similar track in terms of length (2.5 miles), expect Hocevar to bring another hot rod to Pocono.

Ad

What time does the NASCAR Pocono Cup race start?

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will get set for action this weekend at the Pocono Raceway for 400 miles of racing. The green flag for the event is scheduled to drop at 2 pm EST.

The race can be watched on Amazon Prime or can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network. It marks the final broadcast for Amazon Prime this season as the circuit will switch to TNT Sports for the following five races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.