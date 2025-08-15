NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Richmond Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

After 90 laps of road-course racing last Sunday at Watkins Glen, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to short-track racing at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. This Saturday night's Cook Out 400 is scheduled for 400 laps around the 0.75-mile track.

For the sports bettors looking at the odds for this Saturday night's race, there are a few things they'll need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Thursday evening EST, Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win at +370.

The driver of the #11 finished top two in both Richmond races last year, including a win in the April event. There's no doubt that having Hamlin on the bet slip is a smart strategy.

Christopher Bell has the second-best odds at +450. The driver of #20 has seven top-10 finishes at Richmond with a best finish of second in 2022.

Next is Kyle Larson at +850 to win. The driver of the #5 has two Richmond victories, the last coming in April 2023. While Larson has the third-best odds, the gap between Hamlin and Bell is a wide margin, per the books.

Needing a win to get into the playoffs, Brad Keselowski sits at +1200 odds to win. The driver of the #6 is a two-time Richmond winner and has three top 10s in the last four races at the track. Kyle Busch, also needing a win to get in the playoffs, is at +2200 to win. The driver of the #8 is the winningest driver at Richmond with six victories, but has failed to finish better than 12th in his last two starts. The odds may not seem to be in their favor, but don't be surprised if one of the former NASCAR Cup champions finds a way to victory lane on Saturday.

A few sleeper picks to watch this weekend include Bubba Wallace, who is at +2800 to win. The driver of the #23 is on a recent hot streak with three straight top-10 finishes, including a win at the Brickyard 400. At Richmond, Wallace recorded his best career finish of fourth in last fall's race. Another sleeper to watch is Austin Dillon at +3500 to win. The driver of the #3 is the defending Richmond winner and is seeking his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

What time does the NASCAR Richmond Cup race start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action this Saturday night for 400 laps of short-track racing. The Richmond Raceway is set to host the Cook Out 400 in the annual event at the Virginia short track.

The green flag for Saturday's race is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

