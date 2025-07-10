NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Sonoma Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the second straight road-course race of the 2025 season. With a mix of heavy-hitting favorites and possible underdogs, there's a lot that sports bettors will want to know for this week's daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday evening EST, Shane Van Gisbergen opens up as the odds-on favorite to win at +130. The driver of the #88 has won the last two road-course races, including this past Sunday at Chicago.

Defending Sonoma winner Kyle Larson comes in with the second-best odds at +550. The driver of the #5 is a three-time road-course winner in the NextGen era and a two-time Sonoma winner.

This week's matchup bets for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be ones to watch. Alex Bowman is favored (-310) over Ty Dillon (+215), while Ty Gibbs is the favorite (-330) over Zane Smith (+225). Tyler Reddick is the favorite (-240) over Ryan Preece (+175), while John Hunter Nemechek (-165) is favored over Erik Jones (+120).

The best strategy this week might be to look at some of the sleeper picks to win. A.J. Allmendinger is one to watch at +1800 to win.

The driver of the #16 has three NASCAR Cup Series victories, which all came on road courses. Allmendinger posted his best Sonoma finish of sixth in the last two races at the California track.

Kyle Busch is another sleeper bettors should keep an eye out for. The driver of the #8 is a two-time winner at Sonoma and has two top-fives on road courses this season at COTA and Chicago. Busch also posted a second-place finish at Sonoma back in 2023.

One long shot that could be big money for bettors this week is Daniel Suarez at +4500 to win. The driver of the #99 won his first career NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma back in 2022. The downside, however, is that the Mexican-born driver hasn't finished in the top 10 in any of his other starts at Sonoma.

What time does the NASCAR Sonoma Cup race start?

There are seven races left in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. This week, the circuit takes to the road course again as they head to Sonoma, California, for the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The green flag is expected to drop at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The race can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Motor Racing Network. It is the third of five races being broadcast on TNT in 2025, with the network wrapping up their coverage at Dover and Indianapolis in the coming weeks.

This week is also the third week of the first-ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Eight drivers remain, with the last driver standing taking home $1 million in the end.

