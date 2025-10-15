NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Talladega Playoffs Cup Race: Best Drivers, Sleepers, and Winning Strategy

The dust has settled in Las Vegas, which has the NASCAR Cup Series circuit turning its attention to this Sunday's race at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 2.66-mile Alabama track is set to host the Yellawood 500, the second race of the Round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs.

Talladega can be unpredictable at times, but here, let's take a look at what sports bettors should know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday afternoon EST, there's a four-way tie for the best odds to win at +1000. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric are all the betting favorites heading into the 188-lap event.

Byron is a four-time winner on drafting tracks despite never being victorious at Talladega. In the last five Talladega races, the driver of the #24 has finished no worse than seventh. Blaney, meanwhile, is a three-time Talladega winner and won the playoff race twice (2019, 2023). The driver of the #12 won the most recent drafting track race at Daytona.

Logano is a three-time Talladega winner as well and has proven to be one of the best drafting track drivers in the field. However, the driver of the #22 has produced one top-20 finish in the last seven Talladega races. Cindric, meanwhile, won at Talladega earlier this year and led 29 laps in last year's October race before being collected in a massive crash on the backstretch. All four of the favorites have great arguments for why they can win, making it a solid strategy to have any of them on a bet slip.

When NASCAR goes to Talladega, underdogs are expected to step up. One sleeper to watch out for this Sunday is Brad Keselowski at +1800 to win. The driver of the #6 has six victories at Talladega, the most among active drivers and tied for the second most all-time. The RFK Racing driver finished runner-up in last year's playoff Talladega race.

Keselowski finished second to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last year, another underdog to watch. At +2000 to win, the driver of the #47 has solid betting value having won the race a year ago. Stenhouse is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, with all four victories coming on drafting tracks.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega start?

After Denny Hamlin clinched his spot in the Championship 4 race with a victory at Las Vegas, the remaining seven playoff drivers aim to do the same on Sunday at Talladega. The Yellawood 500 is set for 188 laps and 500 miles of drafting track racing.

The green flag for the event is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. EST. The race can be watched on NBC or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

