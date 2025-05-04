NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Texas Motor Speedway: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

Texas Motor Speedway is the site for the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Named the Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, the race is set for 267 laps and 400 miles around the 1.5-mile track.

Ad

For fans watching Sunday's (May 4) action and wanting to bet on the race, there are a few drivers they'll want on their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Saturday night EST, Kyle Larson is the projected favorite to win Sunday's race at +350 odds to win. The driver of the #5 is a two-time winner at Texas, having won both events at the track in 2021. Larson also won Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas.

Ad

Trending

William Byron sits at +500 odds to win, the second-best odds in the field. The driver of the #24 has finished no worse than seventh in his last five Texas races, including a win in 2023. Tyler Reddick comes in with the third-best odds at +700 to win. The driver of the #45 won at Texas in 2022 and earned a fourth-place finish last year.

Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are two other favorites, and both sit at +800 odds to win. Hamlin has two top-10 finishes in his last three Texas races while Blaney won the All-Star Race at the track in 2022 and placed fourth in the points-paying Texas race that same year.

Ad

Ross Chastain enters Sunday's race at +2500 odds to win, making him a solid sleeper pick. The driver of the #1 placed runner-up at Texas in 2023 and narrowly finished second last year before crashing on the final lap. Another quality sleeper pick is Brad Keselowski at +2800 to win. The driver of the #6 has finished no worse than ninth in his last six NASCAR Texas races and finished second in the 2024 race.

For NASCAR bettors, a good strategy is to have Byron on their bet slip on Sunday. While Larson is the favorite, he's failed to finish in the top 20 in his last two races there. Byron, meanwhile, has consistently been one of the best at Texas in recent memory. Keselowski is another driver fans will want, perhaps for a top-10 finish. The RFK Racing driver is still seeking his first top 10 of the season.

Ad

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Texas start?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to action on Sunday at the Texas Motor Speedway. The green flag for the 267-lap race is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. EST, where the action can be watched on FS1 or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.

Chase Elliott seeks his first win of the 2025 season on Sunday and aims to win at Texas for the second straight year. Meanwhile, Austin Cindric looks to go back-to-back in the Cup Series after winning last Sunday at Talladega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.