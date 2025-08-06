NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Watkins Glen Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

After thrilling short-track racing action at the Iowa Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to a road course this weekend. Watkins Glen International is set to host the 24th race of the 2025 season for 90 laps of racing. For sports bettors tuning in on Sunday, here's what they'll need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS).

To no surprise, according to DraftKings Sportsbooks as of Wednesday evening EST, Shane Van Gisbergen is the odds-on favorite to win on Sunday at +140. The driver of the #88 has proven to be a road course ace in NASCAR with three victories this season, all on road courses. The New Zealand native finished runner-up at Watkins Glen last season. Looking for win number four on Sunday, the easy strategy is to bet Van Gisbergen.

Connor Zilisch has the second-best odds at +450. The Xfinity Series star has three Cup Series starts, with one on a road course. Zilisch is a three-time road-course victor in the Xfinity Series, including a win in his debut race last year at Watkins Glen. He hasn't had much to show for on the Cup side, but if Zilisch has a strong suit, it's a road course.

William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell are tied for the next-best odds at +1100. Byron won last Sunday at Iowa and has two career road course wins, including at Watkins Glen in 2023. Larson, meanwhile, is a two-time Watkins Glen winner with his latest victory coming in 2022. Bell is a three-time road course winner and has a win on one this season at CoTA. Between the three, the best strategy might be to go with Byron as he'll be carrying the momentum from the Iowa win into this weekend.

Looking for some sleeper picks? One could be Chris Buescher at +2000 odds. The driver of the #17 is the defending winner at Watkins Glen and is seeking a victory to punch his ticket into the playoffs. Another is Carson Hocevar at +3500 to win, the driver who finished third at "The Glen" in 2024. Alex Bowman is another sleeper to watch at +3500. The driver of the #48's latest Cup victory came on a road course (Chicago, 2024).

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen start?

With three races remaining in the regular season, 13 drivers have guaranteed a spot in the playoffs by virtue of one or more wins in 2025. On Sunday, the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field will fight to join them as they do 90 laps around Watkins Glen International.

Named the Go Bowling at The Glen, the green flag is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. EST. One can watch the race on the USA Network and listen to the same on the Motor Racing Network.

