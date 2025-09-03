NASCAR DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 WWT Raceway Cup Race: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

As the dust has settled in Darlington, the NASCAR Cup Series circuit heats up this Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. The World Wide Technology Raceway is the site of the Enjoy Illinois 300, which is the second race of the 2025 NASCAR playoffs and the second race of the Round of 16.

With 240 laps and 300 miles of racing excitement ahead, here's what fans will need to know for their daily fantasy sports (DFS). According to DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell are the favorites to win at +500 each. Blaney has two finishes at WWT Raceway no worse than sixth, and was leading in the late laps of last year's race until running out of gas. Bell, meanwhile, has three finishes no worse than 11th at the track and led 80 laps in last year's event until finishing seventh.

Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds to win at +650. The driver of the #11 has four victories in 2025 and has finished runner-up in the last two races at WWT Raceway. Based on history, it's evident the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have speed on Sunday, making it a solid strategy to have him as a fantasy pick. Next is Kyle Larson at +850, who has a best finish of fourth at WWT Raceway and no finish worse than 12th. Needing to rebound after a difficult last few months, Sunday could be the day the driver of the #5 does just that.

Don't count out Austin Cindric at +1600 to win. The driver of the #2 is the defending winner at WWT Raceway and is coming off a solid 12th-place run at Darlington. A win would guarantee the Team Penske driver a bye through the Round of 16.

One sleeper to watch this weekend is Kyle Busch at +2000 to win. The driver of the #8 posted an eighth-place finish last Sunday at Darlington and won at WWT Raceway back in 2023, his latest Cup victory. Another sleeper pick to watch is Carson Hocevar. At +3500 to win, the driver of the #77 registered an eighth-place finish in last year's race at the track. A non-playoff driver has pulled off a win in playoff races before, and it could happen again Sunday with either Busch or Hocevar.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at WWT Raceway start?

All eyes will be on the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series field hits the track. The Enjoy Illinois 300 is the second race of the 2025 playoffs, with 15 drivers still seeking a spot to advance into the Round of 12.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 7. This NASCAR race can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

